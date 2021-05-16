5 most underappreciated records held by Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the best players to have graced the game. Even after turning 36 earlier this year, the Portugal captain is still going strong and is showing no signs of stopping any time soon.

Ronaldo has been the epitome of sustained brilliance and consistency for almost two decades, scoring goals and winning trophies galore for club and country over the years.

In a storied professional career, Cristiano Ronaldo has carved out many an eye-catching record in the biggest of competitions. The all-time top-scorer in UEFA Champions League and Real Madrid history is on the cusp of winning his first Capocannonieri award in his third Serie A season.

On that note, let's have a look at five of Ronaldo's less appreciated or lesser known records over the years.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo has the most assists in Champions League history

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has a slew of records in the Champions League. While he has the most goals and appearances by an outfield player in competition history, it is not widely known that the 36-year-old also has the most assists (37) in the Champions League.

Ronaldo's goal-scoring exploits in the competition are widely documented. But even on days when he is not on the scoresheet, the Portuguese is a potent threat in the attacking third, as he often sets up teammates to score.

Most UCL assists since 2010-11:



🥇 Ronaldo: 30

🥇 Di Maria: 30

🥈 Messi: 28 pic.twitter.com/eKibVt2T9F — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 28, 2021

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo has the most goals in European Championships and FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer (joint or solo) for club and country in the Champions League, European Championships and the Club World Cup.

However, not many know that the 36-year-old also happens to be the top scorer in FIFA World Cup qualifiers and European Championship qualifiers.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in :



- UEFA Champions League

- Real Madrid

- Portugal

- UEFA Euro

- Club World Cup

- European Competitions

- FIFA Competitions

- UEFA Competitions

- World Cup Qualifiers

- EURO Qualifiers



Finally, Most OFFICIAL goals in history of football. pic.twitter.com/DPluaIKlkC — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) January 10, 2021

Ronaldo (9), who is level with Michel Platini for the most goals in European Championships history, could have the record outright after Euro 2020 this summer. Moreover, his tally of 31 goals in Euro qualifiers is eight clear of second-placed Robbie Keane.

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo's tally of 40 goals in European Championships qualifying and tournament proper is the most by any player in competition history.

