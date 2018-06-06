Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 underdogs to cheer for

A look at a promising bunch of underdog nations who can spring a surprise or two and spice up the World Cup in Russia.

rehaan díaz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 13:37 IST

The World Cup seldom follows the form book. Increasingly, it has become a tournament that has gotten tighter and tighter with the gulf between the nations reducing significantly. Yes, Europe is still the powerhouse and Latin America dazzles with talent, but African and Asian counties have caught up.

There are no easy games in the group stage anymore. In every edition, there are rousing, inspiring underdog stories that have captured the imagination for however brief a while. 


Underdog nations punch above their weight, by being led by a few world-class performers
Here's a look at a talented bunch of underdogs - with key details like star players, preferred formations, FIFA ranking and group stage opponents. There's one nation each from the continent of Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America to pick and support during the FIFA World Cup 2018.


#5 Iceland

The smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup is renowned for their Viking Clap
Coach: Heimir Hallgrímsson | Preferred system 4-4-2 | Group D

FIFA Ranking: 22 | Key players: Gylfi Sigurdsson, Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson

Best WC performance: Debuting in 2018

Opening Round Opponents: Argentina (June 14) | Nigeria (June 22) | Croatia (June 26)

Iceland have made the footballing world sit up and notice their meteoric rise in Europe. That an island nation with just 3 million population is among the 32 teams at the World Cup is a bit of a miracle in itself. With their vociferous support base, capable of drowning a stadium with their chants behind them, Iceland will make for a wonderful sub-plot in the extremely tough Group D. If not for their against the odds qualification, they will win support for their Viking thunderclap celebrations and spirited displays.

