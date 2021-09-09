5 most underpaid Chelsea players right now

Chelsea are one of the richest football clubs in the world right now. Their owner, Roman Abramovich, has never shied away from spending big in the transfer market since taking over the club in 2003. As such, the reigning European champions have brought in world-class players at the club which has helped them achieve a lot of success in recent years.

But often, these world-class players demand huge wages, which increases the club's wage bill. Indeed, Chelsea have the second-highest wage bill in the Premier League, amounting to £152.332 million.

Romelu Lukaku is Chelsea's highest paid player since joining the club this summer. He is followed by N'Golo Kante, who pockets £290,000-per-week while German forward Timo Werner earns £272,000-per-week.

Some Chelsea players deserve more than what they are paid right now

While many Chelsea players will be happy with what they are being paid right now, few have proven with their consistent performances that they deserve more.

So here we take a look at the five Chelsea players who we believe are underpaid by the club right now.

Honorable mention: Andreas Christensen - The Danish international earns just £80,000-per-week and is definitely one of those players that deserves a raise. But he has been excluded from this list due to several reports stating that he is close to agreeing a new four-year contract.

#5 Jorginho - £110,000

Jorginho has arguably been the best midfielder in Europe since the start of 2021. The 2021 UEFA Men's Player of the Year has been in sublime form, helping Chelsea to a Champions League win while also going on to win Euro 2020 with Italy. His performances over the last six months have shown that he definitely warrants more than £110,000-per-week in wages.

It took the Italian some time to settle in at Stamford Bridge, but since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, he has shown what he is capable of at Chelsea.

Jorginho continued his impressive performances with the national team where his impeccable passing skills helped Italy outclass their opponents on their way to winning Euro 2020.

The Italian also won the UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea earlier this season, becoming the only player alongside Emerson Palmieri to win all three trophies in one season.

Jorginho's current contract expires in 2023 and Chelsea will definitely be hoping to tie down the Italian with a new deal. It wouldn't be undeserved if they made him one of the highest-earners at the club either.

#4 Antonio Rudiger - £100,000

Antonio Rudiger has been one of Chelsea's standout players since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard in January.

Rudiger played just nine games under Lampard, but the German has hit his stride under Tuchel, making 25 appearances and becoming a mainstay in Chelsea's defense. He registered an astounding 74 per cent tackle success rate in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

He also played a crucial part in the knockout stages of the Champions League last season, helping Chelsea bring the trophy back to Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger's performances have shown that he definitely warrants a pay-rise. His contract is set to expire at the end of this season and Chelsea are negotiating with the German for a new one.

However, recent reports have emerged that the latest contract offer made to Rudiger was well short of his expectations. With other big clubs showing interest in him, the onus is on Chelsea to agree a new contract before the end of the season.

