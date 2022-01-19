5 most underpaid players in world football right now

Modern football is expensive, and many world-class and talented footballers make a fortune from their salaries and endorsement deals.

With the sport growing bigger every year, a large part of the revenue ensures the services of the best players. In doing so, many footballers end up with wages that they can't justify with their performances, especially in the richer clubs.

But despite all the riches on the one hand, many great footballers also end up earning substantially lesser than what they deserve. This could be due to the club's financial condition or simply down to a long contract signed very early on.

For whatever reason it might be down to, the next five names are certainly paid less than what their on-field performances command.

#5 Robin Gosens - £22,000 P/W

Robin Gosens has been a crucial player for Atalanta and Germany.

Atalanta has several footballers on their roster whose salaries are less than they should justify. Most of the club's players perform well above their pay grades, and it's a well-known fact.

Left wing-back Robin Gosens is one of the biggest names within the Serie A outfit who earns a pretty low annual salary. The player has even managed to get promoted into the starting line-up of the German national side, which is no mean feat.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Newcastle have had bids for Robin Gosens and Duvan Zapata rejected, with an Atalanta director describing Newcastle's approach as like ‘bingo’ Newcastle have had bids for Robin Gosens and Duvan Zapata rejected, with an Atalanta director describing Newcastle's approach as like ‘bingo’ 😂 https://t.co/1GtPjKJcA3

Gosens suffered an unfortunate injury that has taken away almost the entirety of the ongoing season. The brilliant wing-back is well known for his accurate crosses and pacy runs on the flank. Gosens has even managed to score twice and assist once in the eight appearances he made prior to injury.

So it comes as no surprise that the German footballer has so many suitors, with Newcastle United reportedly willing to triple his current wages.

#4 Theo Hernandez - £34,000 P/W

Theor Hernandez is a regular for AC Milan and on the verge of becoming one for France as well.

Another left-back on the list, French footballer Theo Hernandez has been one of the best performers in Serie A in the last two seasons. The young wing-back may not be paid handsomely, but his performances for the Milan team justify his desire for an improved contract.

At 24, Hernandez is yet to enter his peak years but has already made a case for himself, earning a national team debut alongside brother Lucas Hernandez.

The Frenchman has been one of the best offensive wing-backs in recent times. Hernandez is well-known for his ability to run with the ball and bomb forward to join the attack. His tally of seven assists and four goals in just 24 appearances once again shows how good he is in the offensive department.

Many European elites will be looking at him as an excellent option considering the low wages he earns in Milan.

