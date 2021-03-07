5 most underrated Barcelona players

Barcelona's glorious history in Spanish football and beyond is shaped by some legendary players who have graced the club. The likes of Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Andres Iniesta, Johan Cryuff, to name a few, are some of the players that immediately spring to mind in this regard.

However, there have been a few others who didn't boast such illustrious profiles but were, nonetheless, just as integral to various title-winning Barcelona teams over the years.

Five most underrated Barcelona players:

Often playing in the company of more illustrious teammates, the contributions of some skilful players haven't always been appreciated enough. On that note, we look at the five most underrated players in Barcelona's history:

Honourable mentions: Edmilson, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, Adriano Correa and Pedro.

#5 Javier Mascherano

Mascherano's £20 million transfer fee almost seemed like a bargain.

Three excellent years with Liverpool earned Javier Mascherano a high-profile move to Barcelona in 2010. But due to the presence of Sergio Busquets, the Argentine was mostly played out of position during his seven-and-a-half season stint with Barcelona.

Nevertheless, the former Argentine international forged a great career with the Blaugrana, something that isn't admired much.

Advertisement

Javier Mascherano was an uber-reliable utility man, operating successfully from various positions across midfield and the defence while also stepping up to the plate in the big moments.

He was always surrounded by much bigger and more glamorous figures at the club, which might explain why Mascherano never really got so much attention he deserved. Nonetheless, his contribution for Barcelona was invaluable.

#4 Victor Valdes

Victor Valdes was in a league of his own during his prime years.

His later career fizzled out due to injuries and lack of form, but Victor Valdes was an exceptional goalkeeper in his prime at Barcelona. But much like the players on the list, Valdes' contribution wasn't appreciated enough.

Coming through the youth ranks at Barcelona, Valdes broke into the senior team in 2002 before establishing himself as the Blaugrana's first-choice in goal the next year.

Advertisement

Happy birthday, Victor Valdes ❤️



🏆 La Liga x6

🏆 Champions League x3

🏆 Copa del Rey x3



A Barcelona legend 🔴🔵pic.twitter.com/fxH94Lx1PR — Goal (@goal) January 14, 2021

Over the next 11 years, Valdes became a model of consistency for Barcelona, playing a starring role in the glorious Pep Guardiola-era. But he never received as many plaudits as he deserved for his efforts.

1 / 2 NEXT