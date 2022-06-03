5 most underrated Ligue 1 defenders

Over the last few years, Ligue 1 has produced a healthy number of good defenders. These players have moved on to bigger clubs but there are other bargains on the horizon.

The likes of Jules Kounde, Wesley Fofana and William Saliba have risen to prominence from the league over recent years. Here we look at some underrated defenders from Ligue 1 who have risen to prominence of late.

#5 Andrei Girotto

Nantes were projected to be relegation candidates, but they had an above-par season in the end. They even ended up winning the Coupe de France. Andrei Girotto played a really key part in them having a great season. The 30-year-old Brazilian plays mostly as a centre-back but can play as a defensive midfielder as well.

He is very suitable to a pressing system, making 18.45 successful pressures a game. He also makes 2.89 tackles and 2.23 blocks per game. What's also noteworthy is his goalscoring. Girotto has scored six times this season, which is among the highest for players in his position this season.

#4 Malo Gusto

West Ham United v Olympique Lyon: Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Lyon have had quite a disappointing season by their own standards. But thankfully for them, they have a fantastic academy to provide the spark in such tough times. The emergence of Malo Gusto and Castello Lukeba have been the major highlights of their season. While Lukeba might need a little more time to step up to an elite level, Gusto is already there.

Only 19 years of age, Gusto describes himself as an "offensive, hard-hitting, powerful, fast, technical player”. In his first senior season, he has shown plenty of that. He might have only managed four assists, but his expected assists per 90 is a healthy 0.20, so the numbers will only improve.

For someone his age and in his position, Gusto is physically quite good and uses it to his advantage. He completes 7.2 progressive carries a game as well as 2.78 tackles, 2.28 interceptions and 2.2 blocks per 90.

#3 Hamari Traore

Leicester City v Stade Rennes: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa Conference League

The Premier League is renowned for their flying right-backs but Ligue 1 isn't far behind. Hamari Traore, Rennes' captain, is second on this list. His club have been very good on the attacking front this season and he's a big reason why. Rennes actually scored the second-most goals in the league this season, only behind PSG. Traore contributed to 13 of them, scoring 3 and assisting a further 10.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy The top 5 assisters in Ligue 1.



Reminder: Hamari Traoré is a right back and Jonathan Clauss is a right wingback. The top 5 assisters in Ligue 1.Reminder: Hamari Traoré is a right back and Jonathan Clauss is a right wingback. https://t.co/6RTdLr6OkI

In fact, his all-round creative numbers are quite noteworthy. He has 0.47 goal creating actions per game along with 5.26 progressive passes and 5.79 progressive carries. At 30, he might not be the most attractive transfer proposition, but his form has been exemplary.

#2 Jean-Clair Todibo

A disastrous spell at Barcelona early on in a career can be harmful for any player but it doesn't seem to have affected Jean-Clair Todibo. The Frenchman seems to have gone from strength to strength, imposing himself as one of the best centre-backs in the league. Todibo is as complete as they come.

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Still only 22, he's superb defensively, aided by his speed and strength. On average, he completes 2.22 tackles and 2.28 interceptions per game. He is great on the ball as well, with 5.06 progressive carries and 3.73 progressive passes per 90 to boot. In fact, he is a goal threat too, with 0.87 shot-creating actions a game. Given the way he's playing, the Nice man will undoubtedly be on the radar of big clubs and the French national team.

#1 Jonathan Clauss

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Atlético Madrid’s interest in Jonathan Clauss is heating up.



They are expected to send a first offer of around €7M in the next few days!



(Source: Atlético Madrid’s interest in Jonathan Clauss is heating up.They are expected to send a first offer of around €7M in the next few days!(Source: @ThomasMekhiche 🚨 Atlético Madrid’s interest in Jonathan Clauss is heating up.They are expected to send a first offer of around €7M in the next few days!(Source: @ThomasMekhiche) https://t.co/t7fNCWkgcz

Keeping consistent with the theme of right-backs, Jonathan Claus is probably the best among the underrated defenders currently in the league. The 29-year-old operates as a right wing-back for RC Lens who use a five-defender system. Clauss however is not like the usual defender. He operates quite high up the pitch trying to contribute offensively.

His five goals and 11 assists speak for themselves. He has a expected goal/assist rate of almost 0.3 a game. Clauss' creativity comes from his crossing. He is also a huge threat from his set piece deliveries. He also makes a whopping 3.01 interceptions a game. His phenomenal output forced him into the France setup from almost nowhere and he will look to keep his spot for the World Cup.

