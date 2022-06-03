5 most underrated Ligue 1 midfielders

Ligue 1 is often referred to as a farmer's league. However, there is no such thing as that. It is true that Paris Saint-Germain are extremely dominant in France.That, however, is not because of a lack of quality.

This stems from the economic disparity between PSG and the rest of the teams in Ligue 1. Still, there is great talent on show here and some of the best stars in world football.

To elaborate that point, let's take a look at five midfielders in Ligue 1 who are top class but not in the public eye, at least, as much as they should be.

#5 Jean Onana

Jean Onana in action. He is among the finest players in the Ligue 1 (File photo)

Jean Onana might well have suffered relegation with Bordeaux in Ligue 1 but that should not be a blip on the season he has enjoyed. The Cameroonian 22-year-old plays at the base of the midfield in a 3-5-2. He is a ball-winning machine in the middle of the park. Some of his numbers are ridiculous.

He wins 2.8 tackles a game which is among the best for all midfielders in Europe. He also makes three interceptions and contests 2.5 aerial duels per 90. With Bordeaux relegated, it is almost certain that someone from the top flight will buy Onana soon.

#4 Teji Savanier

Teji Savanier in action. He is among the best midfielders in Ligue 1 currently (File photo)

With the world becoming increasingly obsessed with young footballers with each passing day, it is sometimes difficult for late bloomers to make a name for themselves.

Teji Savanier is 30 and only in the last few years has he really fulfilled his talent. In the process, he has become one of the most creative players plying their trade in France right now.

Deployed usually as a number 10 for Montpellier, Savanier excels at almost all creative metrics. His progressive passing and dribbling is amazing, as is his work from set pieces.

This season, he scored a total of eight goals and assisted a further seven. Not only that but his defensive numbers are also among the highest for attacking players.

#3 Youssouf Fofana

A lot of attention for Monaco's good work in midfield goes to Aurelien Tchouameni and deservedly so. But alongside him, doing a very good job is Youssouf Fofana. The 23-year-old Frenchman alternates with Tchouameni to dominate the midfield. When one of them steps forward, the other sits back and protects the defence.

Fofana completes 1.32 dribbles a game while also winning 2.79 tackles per 90. While this summer, it will be Tchouameni who moves to a bigger club, sooner rather than later it will be Fofana's turn.

#2 Khephren Thuram

His father Lillian Thuram and his brother Marcus might be more famous, but Khepren is the latest to make waves. The 21-year-old is a box-to-box midfielder for Nice. He is all action and his energy is remarkable.

🤩Another Thuram making waves after father Lilian and brother Marcus Khephren Thuram ( @ogcnice ) vs Nantes:Goals - 1🏹 Shots - 2Tackles - 4🧠 Interceptions - 4Aerials Won - 4Pass Accuracy - 97.5%🌡️ Rating - 8.29🤩Another Thuram making waves after father Lilian and brother Marcus 🇫🇷 Khephren Thuram (@ogcnice) vs Nantes: ⚽️ Goals - 1🏹 Shots - 2💪 Tackles - 4🧠 Interceptions - 4👤 Aerials Won - 4🎯 Pass Accuracy - 97.5%🌡️ Rating - 8.29🤩Another Thuram making waves after father Lilian and brother Marcus https://t.co/FHNFQJA0dW

Thuram balances out both sides of the game pretty well. On one hand, he completes 2.84 carries into the final third and 6.72 progressive carries per 90. On the other, he is also responsible for 2.3 interceptions and 1.85 blocks a game.

He has the ability to pop up with goals as well, scoring four times in the 21-22 season. Given the season he's had, big clubs will be looking at him this transfer window.

#1 Seko Fofana

Seko Fofana, is arguably, the best midfielder in Ligue 1

Another example of a late bloomer, Seko Fofana has a genuine candidacy for being the best midfielder in France. Although he started off in professional football with Manchester City, his rise didn't come until later.

While Fofana does play in a midfield two, he is responsible mostly for the attacking side. He is fantastic at turnovers, taking the ball from defence to attack within seconds.

89 | Despite being a midfielder, Seko Fofana had the 3rd most shots in Ligue 1 this season! What would Lens do without him? Leaders (FBRef):144 | Kylian Mbappé (PSG)112 | Andy Delort (Nice)98 | Seko Fofana (Lens)96 | Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes)89 | Lionel Messi (PSG) Despite being a midfielder, Seko Fofana had the 3rd most shots in Ligue 1 this season! What would Lens do without him? Leaders (FBRef):🇫🇷 144 | Kylian Mbappé (PSG)🇩🇿 112 | Andy Delort (Nice)🇨🇮 98 | Seko Fofana (Lens)🇫🇷 96 | Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes)🇦🇷 89 | Lionel Messi (PSG)

He scored eight Ligue 1 goals which was the second highest total for his team RC Lens. Fofana's biggest strengths are his dribbling and shooting ability. He attempts 3.11 dribbles per game while also releasing 2.63 shots per 90.

In fact, in the 21-22 season, he had more shots than Lionel Messi. Newcastle wanted Fofana in January and might come back in the next few months.

