5 most underrated midfielders in La Liga

Spain has always been a hotspot for midfield talent and La Liga has always been immensely blessed in that department. The likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Xabi Alonso, David Silva, Guti, Fabregas have controlled games in the league poise and grace in the past.

Even at this very moment, the league is filled to the brim with outstanding midfield talents. Sergio Busquets, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos are all world-class midfielders currently plying their trade in La Liga. Aside from these headline-makers, there are other midfielders who fly under the radar.

We look at the five most underrated midfielders in La Liga.

#5 Renato Tapia

RC Celta de Vigo v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

When there is a discussion about La Liga midfielders, the image that comes to mind is of a technically-gifted controller or creator. Tapia, however, doesn't fit this prototype.

The Peruvian, who joined Celta Vigo from Feyenoord in 2019 is a defensive beast. Last season he made the most tackles in the division and made more ball recoveries than anyone in La Liga.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ Tackles made: 3.2-2.8

◉ Interceptions: 1.8-1.9

◉ Duels won: 7.5-8.1

◉ Aerial duels won: 2-3.3

◉ Fouls won: 1.6-1.6

◉ Fouls: 2.1-1.8



Peru's Case Clone. COMPARED: Renato Tapia vs. Casemiro in LaLiga since the start of last season per 90:◉ Tackles made: 3.2-2.8◉ Interceptions: 1.8-1.9◉ Duels won: 7.5-8.1◉ Aerial duels won: 2-3.3◉ Fouls won: 1.6-1.6◉ Fouls: 2.1-1.8Peru's Case Clone. COMPARED: Renato Tapia vs. Casemiro in LaLiga since the start of last season per 90:◉ Tackles made: 3.2-2.8◉ Interceptions: 1.8-1.9◉ Duels won: 7.5-8.1◉ Aerial duels won: 2-3.3◉ Fouls won: 1.6-1.6◉ Fouls: 2.1-1.8Peru's Case Clone. 🇵🇪 https://t.co/Sije2K71kP

In Celta's system, where all his midfield partners are attack-minded, Tapia's role in breaking down opposition attacks is the most important. He is easily of the level of Champions League clubs. Real Madrid are said to have scouted him in the past as Casemiro's successor.

#4 Manu Trigueros

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

For nearly a decade now, Manu Trigueros has been bossing the center of the park for Villarreal. The vice-captain of the Yellow Submarine was extremely crucial in their Europa League triumph last season. Trigueros functions as sort of an advanced '8' or pure central midfielder who is tasked with carrying the ball up to the attacking third.

Needless to say, Trigueros is terrific in possession. He completes 4.81 passes into the final third per game and also provides 5.45 progressive passes a game. In defense, Trigueros is a very aggressive tackler and his pressing is vital to the side.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ritwik Kumar