5 most underrated players in Chelsea's history

Chelsea are one of the most successful clubs in world football, and with good reason. They have become an absolute magnum opus since the Roman Abramovich takeover back in 2003, with the Jose Mourinho era – which first began a year later – kicking off a period of prolonged success.

The Blues have had an array of trophies (and managers) since the start of the 21st century, including 5 Premier League titles, 1 Champions League, 2 Europa Leagues, 5 FA Cups and 2 Community Shields. What makes their success even more phenomenal is that they are one of just five clubs to have won all three UEFA club competitions. They are also the only London club to have won the Champions League.

All this has led to Chelsea becoming the sixth most valuable football club in the world as well as the eighth-highest earning club on the planet – fulfilling Abramovich’s vision of transforming the Blues into a global powerhouse.

Of course, none of this would have been possible without some phenomenal players, with Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba, Petr Cech and Ashley Cole counting as some of the greats who have graced Stamford Bridge over the years.

However, in football, it doesn’t take an individual to win things. It takes a team. Even the Stamford Bridge stalwarts had some help along the way as they propelled the club to dizzying heights. Who are these men? We’re about to find out in this list of the 5 most underrated players in Chelsea history.

5 of the most underappreciated players in Chelsea's history

#5 Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud played a key role in Chelsea’s FA Cup and Europa League victories

Let’s get a couple of things straight before we dive into details – Olivier Giroud is one of the best signings in Premier League history and deserves way more accolades for the enormous contributions he makes to his team.

The striker is not only supremely technically gifted but is also ever willing to unselfishly aid his team – making him an extremely rare breed. Sadly, people judge him exclusively by his strike rate (which is quite good) while overlooking his other qualities.

These qualities made him integral to France’s World Cup triumph as well as Montpellier’s stunning Ligue 1 victory in 2011, earning him the nickname le buteur de charme (the charm striker).

His time at Chelsea has been a mixed bag, which is mostly down to his managers, but what can’t be disputed are his roles in Chelsea’s FA Cup and Europa League victories. Thankfully, his Blues career is enjoying somewhat of a renaissance due to his consistent performances towards the end of last season, which earned him a place in Frank Lampard’s plans.

Giroud has had his moments this season too, crowned off by that bicycle kick against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. More game time is something that the Frenchman richly deserves, especially since Chelsea’s strikers have been misfiring all season.

With the Erling Haaland links refusing to die down, it remains to be seen whether Giroud’s Chelsea career will be prolonged. One thing’s for sure though, his place as one of the Premier League’s greatest but most underrated players is cemented.

#4 Juan Mata

Juan Mata was a magnificent servant for Chelsea

Juan Mata is a bit of a controversial inclusion on this list considering that he’s won the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Europa League with Chelsea as well as the World Cup and the European Championship with Spain.

Mata, who is still adored by Chelsea fans, earns a place on this list because he was one player that was underrated by his own club even though he played a massive part in all the trophies he lifted during his time as a Blue.

Mata performed feats of pure magic in a Chelsea shirt, with his defence-splitting passes and keen eye for goals making him one of the best players in his position in the Premier League. There’s a reason why he was Chelsea’s player of the year for two consecutive seasons.

However, Jose Mourinho’s arrival changed things, with the Portuguese preferring to build the team around the more defensive-minded Oscar. Mourinho’s second stint at the Blues eventually proved to be Mata’s doom, with the Spaniard swapping Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford after just two-and-a-half seasons in London, breaking several hearts in the process.

The 32-year-old hasn’t been the same player since, and one can only imagine the feats he could have achieved had his circumstances at Chelsea been different.

Nevertheless, Mata was a magnificent servant for Chelsea and will one day get his due considering how important his contributions were to the club’s history.

