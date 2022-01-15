5 underrated players coached by Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is undoubtedly one of the best managers in world football currently.

The German has enjoyed an excellent career so far. A footballer himself, Klopp is famous for his time with Mainz 05 in Germany. He spent 11 years with the side, making over 300 appearances in total.

Klopp then went on to take over on the other side of the touchline, managing Mainz 05 for seven years. He then took over as manager of Borussia Dortmund, where he went on to become a club legend.

Klopp spent seven years with Dortmund, taking the club to new heights. He then signed for Liverpool and has enjoyed great success with the English outfit. Klopp has built quite a reputation over the years, building young players' careers from the ground up.

However, some of the players he has managed have slipped under the radar. It could be due to their playing position or style, or because they did not get enough media coverage.

On that note, let's take a look at the five underrated players coached by Jurgen Klopp.

#5. Lucas Barrios

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League

Lucas Barrios is one the most underrated players from his time at Borussia Dortmund.

The Paraguayan international signed for Dortmund in 2009 and spent three successful years at Signal Iduna Park. He was a key member of the team during both of Dortmund's Bundesliga-winning runs in 2011 and 2012.

Barrios was deployed as a forward and was an extremely effective footballer. He formed a formidable attacking partnership with Robert Lewandowski, enabling the side to topple heavyweights Bayern Munich and lift the Bundesliga title.

Barrios made just over 100 appearances for the club during his three years, scoring 49 goals and providing 17 assists. He was integral to the team's setup before leaving the club in 2012.

#4. Kevin Großkreutz

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Final

Kevin Großkreutz is another in a long list of players who have etched their names into Borussia Dortmund folklore forever.

Großkreutz signed for Dortmund in 2009 and went on to spend six years at the club. Capable of playing at right-back as well as a winger, Großkreutz was one of Klopp's most trusted options.

The German international has enjoyed quite an illustrious career. He won two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund and also won the FIFA World Cup in 2014 with the German national team.

During Großkreutz's six years at the club, he made over 230 appearances. Großkreutz scored 27 goals during this time, while also providing 37 assists. Despite his consistency and importance to the team, he never seems to get the credit he deserves.

