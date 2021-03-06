5 most underrated players in Real Madrid history

The lure of Real Madrid is unlike anything football has to offer, and the club's glorious history and great stature have always attracted talented players from all over the world.

However, the guarantee of silverware and of fat pay cheques don't always translate into appreciation for the individual, even if you've been performing to the standards which the club demands.

The presence of more glamorous stars tends to take away the limelight from some other players, making them feel much less appreciated, even if their contributions have been just as valuable as anyone.

Here, we look at five such players who have been grossly underrated at Real Madrid despite everything they've accomplished with them:

#5 Daniel Carvajal

Carvajal has consistently been one of the word's best right-backs

If you were to draw a list of the world's best full-backs, would Daniel Carvajal rank anywhere near the top? If not, that's probably because of all the negative coverage he's been getting from the media.

Exit rumors, lengthy injury spells, and one bad season have all contributed in leading us to believe that the Spaniard isn't an elite-level player anymore, but the reality couldn't have been more different.

Daniel Carvajal has scored just his fifth goal in 191 league appearances for Real Madrid.



His best and most important one yet. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/WlHcGgszL6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 12, 2020

Carvajal remains indispensable to Real Madrid, his excellent form last season even playing a crucial role in helping the side win the La Liga title; only his second since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013.

He's made 291 appearances in total so far, scoring six times and making 50 assists, whilst also making a difference at the back with his impressive defensive capabilities.

Find us a better all-round right-back. We'll wait.

#4 Keylor Navas

Real Madrid were eager to get rid of Navas despite his stellar performances!

Just an understudy to Iker Casillas during the 2014/15 season, his first since joining from Levante, Keylor Navas established himself as the undisputed number one choice in goal after the Real Madrid legend's departure to Porto the following summer.

Consistently impressive and uber-reliable, the Costa Rican shotstopper almost never failed to deliver for his side, even in the big games.

🎙| Keylor Navas: "Real Madrid? I had the feeling that a part of the club did not totally believe in me. Now I feel the affection of everyone here in Paris."@PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/H6oDPa65q6 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 3, 2021

Despite his performances for Los Blancos, there were near constant rumors of David De Gea or Thibaut Courtois joining Real, which must've been really disappointing for him even after giving it all for the club.

Navas was seldom appreciated at the Bernabeu, and after 162 appearances for them in five years, was offloaded to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 in a swap deal with Alphonso Areola going the other way.

