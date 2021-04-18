Real Madrid is the only club to receive the prestigious "Club of the Century" award, and it is no surprise that some of football's greats have plied their trade at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Los Blancos has the distinction of winning the highest number of European Cups (13) and the most La Liga trophies (34), eight more than arch-rivals Barcelona.

The likes of Di Stefano, Zidane, Raul, the two Ronaldos, and Beckham have helped establish Real Madrid as the most dominant club in world football. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez devised the famous "Galactico" transfer policy, bringing the biggest names in world football to the Spanish capital.

While these players have received the bulk of the recognition and plaudits for Madrid's success in recent years, there are a few who have quietly made a significant impact.

Today, let's take a look at:

5 most underrated Real Madrid players of the 21st century

#5 Keylor Navas

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Kicking off our countdown is Real Madrid's successor to club legend Iker Casillas. Keylor Navas had huge boots to fill, but proved to be incredibly adept at the job.

The treatment meted out to Casillas by Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid's manager at the time, received all the media attention, especially when he moved to FC Porto after 16 years at the club. Following his departure, Navas stepped in as Madrid's No. 1 and went on to make 162 appearances for Los Blancos in five seasons. The Costa Rican established himself as one of the finest keepers in La Liga, owing to his consistency and reliability.

Currently at PSG, Navas became the only non-Spanish goalkeeper to make 100 appearances for Real Madrid, and is the first and only Costa Rican to win three Champions League trophies. Navas also has one Copa del Rey, one Supercopa de Espana, four FIFA Club World Cups, and three UEFA Super Cups in his trophy cabinet.

#4 Gareth Bale

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Gareth Bale moved to the Spanish capital from Tottenham on a then-world record fee of over £90 million. Huge things were expected of the Welshman, and comparisons were made with Ronaldo - who made a similar move from the Premier League to La Liga - but Bale failed to reach those historic heights.

However, he played a crucial role in Madrid's attacking trio, along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. It is widely accepted that Bale has underachieved during his stint at Santiago Bernabeu, and despite that, he has been involved in 173 goals (105 goals, 68 assists), which is no mean feat for a winger.

The Welshman had a dream start to life at Madrid, scoring 41 goals from 44 appearances in his debut season, along with six goals and four assists to help Los Blancos lift a record 10th Champions League trophy.

The now-Real Madrid loanee will always be in El Clasico's history books for his sensational solo goal in the Copa Del Rey final, where he sprinted past Marc Bartra after being shoved off the touchline and finished with a fantastic curler past the goalie.

