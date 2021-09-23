5 underrated strikers in the Premier League right now

The Premier League has some of the best strikers in the world right now. The league boosts great strikers like Harry Kane, Edinson Cavani and Jamie Vardy, among others.

With the return of Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, the Premier League now has some stellar goalscorers. That makes the Golden Boot race more interesting this season.

Some impressive Premier League strikers have gone unnoticed

The presence of world-class strikers means others tend to get less recognition despite performing well. Nevertheless, these strikers have thrived under the pressure of the Premier League and delivered the goods.

On that note, here's a look at five such players:

#5 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a clinical finisher in the Premier League.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a well-known figure at Merseyside these days. The English striker graduated from Sheffield United's youth academy. Calvert-Lewin initially played as a box-to-box midfielder.

After being promoted to the senior team in 2014, the Englishman was sent on loan to Stalybridge Celtic and Northampton Town, where he started playing as a striker. Everton signed the 24-year old for a fee of £1.5 million in the summer of 2016.

In the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup, he scored twice in the tournament, including the winner in the final against Venezuela. Post his World Cup heroics, Calvert-Lewin became a regular starter for Everton. He has scored 43 goals in 150 Premier League games, including 16 last season.

Football Wonderkids @fbwonderkids



The 2020-21 season was his most fruitful, as he was awarded Everton's Player of the Season. Calvert-Lewin is sharp, makes intelligent runs in the box and can score some fine headers too. He is one of the most effective strikers in the Premier League, and deserves to be acknowledged more.

#4 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins had an impressive first season in the Premier League.

Watkins is a product of Exeter City's academy. It was a struggle for the Englishman to break into the first team before he became a starter.

After impressive performances with Exeter City, Watkins joined Brentford in the Championship in 2017. The striker did quite well playing for the Bees, scoring 45 goals in the second division.

The 25-year old's consistency in front of goal earned him a move to the Premier League last season. Watkins was reunited with his former manager Dean Smith at Aston Villa. The Villa striker scored 14 goals and recorded five Premier League assists last season.

Aston Villa Statto @AVFCStatto



He was also selected in the provisional England squad for UEFA Euro 2020. Watkins likes to take on defenders and drift to the wings, and he's adept with his headers and finishing too. After Jack Grealish's departure this summer to Manchester City, Watkins' role for the Lions has become more important.

