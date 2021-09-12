5 most unexpected Golden Boot winners at Copa America

Copa America is the oldest international tournament in football. While it's not as glamorous an affair as the World Cup or the Euros, the South American championship still grabs plenty of eyeballs from around the world.

One important reason for that is the sheer number of top stars participating in it, as the region has consistently produced world-class talents throughout history. As a result, there's always intense competition for individual honors too, particularly the Golden Boot.

Many great stars have got their hands on the prize in the past. Pele, Gabriel Batistuta, Ronaldo, and Rivaldo are just to name a few. But we've seen numerous players offer surprises by winning it against all the odds. Here are the top 5 unexpected winners of the Copa America Golden Boot.

#5 Everton (Brazil) - Copa America 2019

Everton won the Copa America 2019 finals for Brazil with a brace

Despite the absence of their star man Neymar through injury, Brazil romped to the Copa America title on home soil in 2019.

The Seleccao stars swept all the individual honors too, one of them being Everton for the Golden Boot. He scored only thrice. But that included a match-winning brace against Peru in the finals. Talk of coming up clutch.

Only Lionel Messi completed more dribbles than Brazil's Everton Soares (23) at the 2019 CONMEBOL Copa América.



• 31 dribbles attempted

• 19 dribbles completed



He completed a dribble ever 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/BSEbXvK1Md — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) July 13, 2019

With none of the big stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Aguero, Edinson Cavani, etc. particularly enjoying a good period in front of goal, the now-Benfica striker took home the competition's top-scorer award.

Note: He shared the Golden Boot with Peru's Paulo Guerrero, who also finished with three goals.

#4 Eduardo Vargas (Chile) - Copa America 2016

Four of Vargas' six goals came in the 7-0 rout of Mexico

Eduardo Vargas had already got a taste of winning the Golden Boot a year before the special Centenario edition, finishing as the top-scorer with four goals as La Roja won their first major title.

But in Copa America 2016, his chances of repeating the trick were few and far between. With just two goals in the bag until the semi-finals, he was trailing a number of players, including the in-form Lionel Messi, who was cruising to the award.

However, in Chile's 7-0 drubbing of Mexico in the last-four, the striker netted four times in an incredible display of attacking prowess, taking him to six goals and above everyone else.

Eduardo Vargas wins the 2016 #CopaAmerica Golden Boot award after scoring 6 goals for Chile, 4 coming vs. Mexico. pic.twitter.com/seGYEamKZG — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 27, 2016

He was not to be surpassed by anyone for the remainder of the tournament. And just like that, out of nowhere, Vargas took home the Golden Boot for the second consecutive edition of Copa America.

