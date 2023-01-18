5 unexpected things Erik ten Hag has done for Manchester United's revival

When Manchester United announced that Erik ten Hag would be taking over as the new manager, fans weren't sure what to expect from him. He enjoyed success in the Netherlands with Ajax but had never been tested at an elite European club.

With Manchester United having a ton of problems, not many United fans had high expectations. After suffering two defeats in the first two matches of the season, which included the 4-0 humiliation against Brentford, it felt like it was going to be another long season for Manchester United.

However, ever since that game, they have looked like a completely rejuvenated side. They are currently on a nine-game win streak and Ten Hag is the quickest to reach 20 wins as Manchester United manager. So what unexpected things has Ten Hag done to caused this revival? Without further ado, let's take a look.

#5 Inculcating discipline

Manchester Utd Open Training Session

Ten Hag inherited a squad that was heavily mismanaged. For any squad to be successful, discipline plays a very important role. He laid down the law from the very start and punished any player who broke the team discipline. When young Alejandro Garnacho was late to a few team meetings in pre-season, he didn't feature in a single game.

After Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off against Tottenham Hotspur, he was dropped from the squad against Chelsea the following week. When Marcus Rashford overslept and was late to a team meeting, he was dropped from the XI. The message was clear - fall in line or be ready to accept the consequences.

#4 Bringing in the right players

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Ten Hag recently admitted that United's recent signings were "average" and weren't up to the mark. For him to fix the side, sigining players with the correct profile was necessary. He brought Lisandro Martinez and Antony from Ajax with him and both have been vital in the club's revival.

Ten Hag also signed world-class Casemiro from Real Madrid, who has been the missing jigsaw puzzle in the Red Devils' midfield. He has had a tremendous impact on the team and has brought leadership, experience and a winning mentality that was so desperately needed for this United side. He along with Martinez have been labeled as "warriors" and have quickly become fan favorites.

Christian Eriksen, who was signed from Brentford for free, has added creativity to the midfield and his composure on the ball has helped Ten Hag implement his preferred style of football.

#3 Strengthening Manchester United's defense

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Manchester United conceded an astonishing 57 goals last season. With the arrival of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro, they have been rock solid at the back this season. Martinez has formed a formidable centre-back partnership with Raphael Varane and Casemiro has acted brilliantly as a shield in front of the defense.

Ten Hag also took the bold step of relegating club captain Harry Maguire to the bench alongside Victor Lindelof. In the former's absence, Bruno Fernandes has been made captain of the squad and has been one of the prime reasons for United's revival.

United have kept eight clean sheets in 18 games (third highest in the league) which is the same amount of cleansheets they kept in the entirety of last season. As Sir Alex Ferguson famously said,

"Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles".

#2 Reviving Marcus Rashford's form

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Marcus Rashford, a born and bred Mancunian, has been the epitome of the talent produced by the academy. There is no doubting his quality, but last season, he was far from his usual self. He could only muster five goals in 32 games across competitions last season

This season, however, Ten Hag and the coaching staff have weaved their magic and the 25-year-old is playing like a man possessed. He has already scored 16 goals in 26 games across competitions and more is yet to come from the Englishman. He has been one of United's best players this season and has been the primary architect of United's good fortunes this season.

#1 Inadvertently forcing Ronaldo's departure

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Despite top scoring with 24 goals last season, it was clear that Ronaldo's powers were waning. After making his intentions of leaving United clear in the summer transfer window, it had a negative effect on the team. His performances were nowhere near the required standard and he was demoted to the bench by Ten Hag. Things reached boiling point when Ronaldo, in a fit of unprofessionalism, refused to come on as a substitute in the last minute of a Premier League match against Spurs.

After his controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, his contract was mutually terminated. Ever since his departure, Manchester United have won all of their games, scoring 23 goals in nine matches. It is evidently clear that Manchester United are much better without Ronaldo and Ten Hag's decision has been vindicated.

