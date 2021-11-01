5 unluckiest Premier League clubs so far this season

Chelsea have taken an early lead in the 2021-22 Premier League race, notching up 25 points in 10 matches. They are being closely followed by Liverpool and Manchester City, who have 22 and 20 points respectively in their kitty.

Attack-wise, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lead the line with 29 goals so far, compared to Chelsea's 26 and City's 20. On the other side of the spectrum are Norwich City with just three goals so far.

But as few clubs have scored goals for fun while some have struggled to, there are clubs who have been denied by the woodwork on multiple occasions too. The list is led by a team who have hit the framework as many as eight times in just 10 matches.

On that note, here's a look at the five unluckiest clubs who hit the woodwork the most in the Premier League this season:

#5 Leicester City - 5

Brentford v Leicester City - Premier League

Leicester City's season hasn't been as smooth as they would have hoped for. They have struggled to stitch together a run of results, often falling away soon after a confident win.

Their 4-2 win over Manchester United a couple of game weeks ago was followed by wins over Spartak Moscow, Brentford and Brighton. But Arsenal condemned them to a 2-0 defeat on Saturday, October 30, to put and end to their winning run.

They have also been unlucky with the woodwork, having been denied by it on five occasions in the ongoing Premier League season. They were unlucky against Arsenal too, where they hit the woodwork twice and failed to find the back of the net.

#4 Burnley - 5

Burnley v Arsenal - Premier League

Burnley are next on this list, having hit the woodwork five times in 10 Premier League matches this season. Sean Dyche's side are currently in the relegation zone with just seven points from 10 matches, and have registered just one league win this season.

They could consider themselves unlucky, however, having been denied by the woodwork on five occasions. Their recent 3-1 win over Brentford would give them some hope, however.

The Clarets desperately need to build a string of positive results before the gap between them and the teams above them widens. Currently, they are three points behind 17th-placed Leeds United.

