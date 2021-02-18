5 most valuable Asian players in the world

Asian football might not enjoy the glitz and glamour of its European counterpart, but the giant continent has always produced some world-class footballing talent.

We've seen the likes of Park Ji-Sung, Shinji Kagawa, Ali Daei, Yuto Nagatomo and Tim Cahill make a name for themselves in some of the world's leading clubs in the past, with some of them even lifting numerous trophies.

Five most valuable Asian players

The current generation of Asian footballers are just as exciting to watch; the very best ones have already become leading figures for their respective sides, making them hot properties in the transfer market.

On that note, we look at the five most valuable Asian players right now:

#5 Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) - £14.4 million

Daichi Kamada lit up the Europa League last season with some wonderful goals.

Last season witnessed the breakout of yet another Asian talent in Daichi Kamada. He impressed in the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt, netting six goals, including a stunning brace at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.

Kamada is only a midfielder, but regularly takes up positions which are more familiar to a centre-forward while also shouldering the creative mantle for the Eagles. He made a joint-high ten assists in the Bundesliga last season.

From struggling to start to become the heartbeat of the side, Kamada has turned it around with Frankfurt in just over a year. At 24, he is only likely to get better.

#4 Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna) - £16.2 million

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been one of the few bright spots for a struggling Bologna.

The only defender in this list, Takehiro Tomiyasu would've been a household name by now if he wasn't plying his trade with a relatively mediocre outfit like Bologna, whom he joined at the start of 2019-20 season.

After humble beginnings in the local Japanese league, the centre-back who evolved to a full-back, was plucked by Belgian side Sint-Truiden. Following an impressive season there, Tomiyasu arrived in Serie A, where he continues to make a mark.

The 22-year old is physically strong, which allows him to dominate on the ball. Moreover, his two-footedness is a useful quality while operating as a central defender.

Takehiro Tomoyasu has already scored thrice in the 2020-21 Serie A for Bologna.