5 most valuable Bundesliga players right now according to CIES

The Bundesliga has always been a hotbed for talented youngsters and the current crop of players is following a similar pattern. The German top flight boasts some of the world's best players, and also the most valuable.

With youngsters attracting higher transfer fees, players between 18 and 25 years of age are naturally more valuable. If they are performing at the top level consistently, their market values are bound to soar higher and higher.

As per the CIES football observatory, the Bundesliga, which is rich with a highly talented set of youngsters, has some of the world's most valuable players. Naturally, all five of the players on this list are still young and have a lot to achieve in the football world.

Here are the five most valuable Bundesliga players according to the CIES:

#5 Leroy Sane (€102.4 million)

Leroy Sane has become an important player for Bayern Munich after a slow start.

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is currently the fifth most valuable player in the German first division. His value in the transfer market stands at €102.4 million.

The former Manchester City star moved to Bayern Munich in the 2020 summer transfer window for €60 million. And in just two seasons, as per CIES, his market value has increased by over €40 million.

He has been in fine form this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in 27 matches for the Bavarian giants across all competitions. Sane has signed a five-year deal with Bayern upon his arrival at the Allianz Arena, which will keep him at the club until 2025.

#4 Alphonso Davies (€122.3 million)

Alphonso Davies is one of the brightest young talents in world football right now.

Alphonso Davies is the most valuable Bayern Munich player and the fourth-most valuable Bundesliga player as per CIES. The 21-year-old left-back joined the Bundesliga giants from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019 for a nominal fee of €10 million.

His performances, however, have been far more valuable for Bayern. The Canada international has grown into one of the most influential players in the league, terrorizing defenses with his frightening pace.

Currently, Davies is valued at a massive €122.3 million by CIES. As far as numbers go, he has made 12 appearances for Bayern Munich this season, providing six assists in the process. Davies is currently recovering after suffering a minor inflammation in his heart.

