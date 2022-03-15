5 most valuable defenders who could be free agents in the summer

Free transfers are a great way to improve the strength of your squad without denting your pocket.

In the modern world of football, world-class players come at a premium cost. However, teams can snap a player without paying their former club when his contract ends. Free transfers have also become more frequent ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting the finances of football clubs.

Defenders are the backbone of any successful team. While a lethal attack can score goals, a potent defense is needed to protect the lead. Although teams have splashed the cash on signing great defenders, bargain buys are often available and turn out to be excellent moves for the club and the player.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK A reminder that Thiago Silva was a free transfer, sometimes in life the best things are free. A reminder that Thiago Silva was a free transfer, sometimes in life the best things are free. https://t.co/dL8E1FJKkj

Thiago Silva at Chelsea is the most outstanding recent example. Silva joined the Blues as a free agent in 2020. Despite being on the wrong end of 30, he has done a fabulous job at the back for the London club and even lifted the UEFA Champions League title.

David Alaba has also performed at a high level since securing a free transfer to Real Madrid.

This article will discuss the five most valuable defenders whose contracts end this summer.

#5 Alessio Romagnoli - €20 million

Alessio Romagnoli has been a fantastic servant for AC Milan.

Alessio Romagnoli joined AC Milan in 2015 and has captained the side since 2018. A stalwart in defense, Romagnoli has accumulated almost 250 appearances for the Rossoneri. The Italian’s second contract is set to run out in a few months.

Romagnoli currently earns around €6 million per year. The club has reportedly offered him a new contract to reduce his annual wages, which the centre-back hasn’t agreed to as of yet.

LazioLand @Lazio_Land #Romagnoli #Milan #SerieA La Repubblica claims Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli intends to become a free agent next june and join Lazio, his favoured club in the capital. A decrease in salary would not be an issue for the defender. #Lazio La Repubblica claims Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli intends to become a free agent next june and join Lazio, his favoured club in the capital. A decrease in salary would not be an issue for the defender. #Lazio #Romagnoli #Milan #SerieA https://t.co/JAF3UppRTZ

The Milan skipper turned 27 a few months ago and is just entering his prime years. He shouldn’t face a problem finding a new club. As far as his short-term future goes, Romagnoli has been instrumental in Milan's bid for the Serie A title this season. He could still leave the San Siro with a Serie A winners medal.

#4 James Tarkowski - €22 million

James Tarkowksi has embodied Burnley's rugged, physical approach.

James Tarkowski has been a major reason for Burnley maintaining their status as a Premier League club over the last few years. Along with Ben Mee and Nick Pope, Tarkowski has formed a solid defensive line that has been the foundation to Sean Dyche’s success.

Burnley have won just three matches this term, lower than any other Premier League club. The Clarets could finally be relegated to the EFL Championship after six years in the English top flight. Although they have a couple of games in hand, their form has been horrendous.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport Do Ben Mee and James Tarkowski not get the respect they deserve? Do Ben Mee and James Tarkowski not get the respect they deserve? https://t.co/2gPe6PtlXV

This could be the perfect time for Tarkowski to part ways with the club. The 29-year-old has been ever-present during their recent stint in the Premier League. He has played 209 matches for the relegation-threatened side and could easily attract interest from mid-table as well as top clubs in the league.

#3 Matthias Ginter - €24 million

Matthias Ginter has been an incredible signing for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Matthias Ginter has been at three clubs and is likely to add another side to the list this summer. The German started his playing days at SC Freiburg, then moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2014, and has been plying his trade for Borussia Monchengladbach since 2017.

Ginter has already confirmed that he will not be renewing his contract with Gladbach this summer. While other Bundesliga clubs will inevitably be interested in signing the centre-back on a free deal, foreign clubs have also shown interest in acquiring his services.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BMG Matthias Ginter announces he’s gonna leave Borussia Mönchengladbach as free agent in June: “I’m not extending the contract with Borussia. I’ll start a new chapter in my career, the decision has been made”. Matthias Ginter announces he’s gonna leave Borussia Mönchengladbach as free agent in June: “I’m not extending the contract with Borussia. I’ll start a new chapter in my career, the decision has been made”. 🇩🇪 #BMG

The 28-year-old still has a lot of years left in his tank. Ginter has immense experience at club level as well as on the international stage, having played 46 times for Germany. It would be a splendid deal for any team that signs him in the summer, especially on a free transfer.

#2 Andreas Christensen - €35 million

Andreas Christensen is one of three defenders who could leave Chelsea at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Andreas Christensen is another ball-playing centre-back whose contract ends in 2022. The Danish international has been in and out of the Chelsea starting XI over the last few years. However, that has had more to do with the Blues’ squad depth than with Christensen’s abilities.

The 25-year-old is a great defender and could find a slot in the defense of most top teams across Europe. Christensen has been at Stamford Bridge for nearly ten years now, having joined their youth set-up in 2013.

He impressed during his two-year-long loan at Borussia Monchengladbach between 2015 and 2017. The Dane has been in the scheme of things at Chelsea ever since.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Final details missing - new meeting expected next week to complete the deal. Andreas Christensen has turned down proposals from English clubs to be respectful with Chelsea. He's now really close to join Barcelona as free agent, contract proposal's better than Bayern one.Final details missing - new meeting expected next week to complete the deal. Andreas Christensen has turned down proposals from English clubs to be respectful with Chelsea. He's now really close to join Barcelona as free agent, contract proposal's better than Bayern one. 🇩🇰 #FCBFinal details missing - new meeting expected next week to complete the deal. https://t.co/U7ocK5Q2xK

Christensen has been linked with several clubs over the last few months, with Barcelona touted to be one of his preferred destinations. The centre-back has also represented his nation on 54 occasions and will be in the running to break the all-time appearances record.

At club level, he has played 155 times for Chelsea in all competitions, winning six trophies, including the UEFA Champions League last season.

#1 Antonio Rudiger - €35 million

Antonio Rudiger has been a revelation for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel's arrival on the touchline.

Antonio Rudiger’s contract also expires this summer, which could leave Chelsea a little light at the back. Along with Thiago Silva, the German has been the best centre-back during Thomas Tuchel’s time at the club.

Although Rudiger didn’t start his Chelsea career on a high note, he has definitely changed how Blues fans think about him in recent years. The German is now one of the best defenders on the team sheet. However, he has been unable to agree a contract extension with the London-based outfit.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Antonio Rudiger is reportedly set to become one of football's highest-paid defenders, potentially earning up to £400,000 a week if he leaves Chelsea as a free agent next summer. Antonio Rudiger is reportedly set to become one of football's highest-paid defenders, potentially earning up to £400,000 a week if he leaves Chelsea as a free agent next summer.

The former AS Roma defender is on par with his teammate Christensen with respect to market value. However, that is mainly because he is four years older than the Danish defender and his recent performances for the Blues.

Considering what he brings to the table, Rudiger could be a sensational acquisition on a Bosman deal.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra