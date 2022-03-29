5 most valuable England players in the world right now - March 2022

England have a rich history when it comes to football. The Three Lions won the 1966 FIFA World Cup. Since then, their best showing at the World Cup has been their semi-final finishes in 1990 and 2018. Despite having some great squads, they haven’t won the Euros.

England’s golden generation played in the 2000s. They were blessed with a plethora of world-class players, including Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham, John Terry and Ashley Cole. Unfortunately, these players went trophyless with the national team.

England's youngsters have raised expectations of fans

GOAL @goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold 22

Mason Mount 22

Declan Rice 22

Jadon Sancho 21

Reece James 21

Phil Foden 21

Bukayo Saka 19

Mason Greenwood 19

Jude Bellingham 18



This Marcus Rashford 23Trent Alexander-Arnold 22Mason Mount 22Declan Rice 22Jadon Sancho 21Reece James 21Phil Foden 21Bukayo Saka 19Mason Greenwood 19Jude Bellingham 18This #ENG team are going to be a PROBLEM at the 2022 World Cup 🦁🦁🦁 Marcus Rashford 23 💫Trent Alexander-Arnold 22 💫Mason Mount 22 💫Declan Rice 22 💫Jadon Sancho 21 💫Reece James 21 💫Phil Foden 21 💫Bukayo Saka 19 💫Mason Greenwood 19 💫Jude Bellingham 18 💫This #ENG team are going to be a PROBLEM at the 2022 World Cup 🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/SYVAKpUdxh

The current group of English players are expected to do great in the upcoming major tournaments. Gareth Southgate’s side has been fruitful at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (semis) and UEFA Euro 2020. With a surplus of quality talent, choosing England’s best squad is a challenging affair.

With that being said, let’s find out the five most valuable English players as of March 2022.

#5 Phil Foden - €85 million

England v Iceland - UEFA Nations League

Phil Foden is still only 21 years old, but he is already a three-time Premier League winner. The Manchester City wonderkid is among the best talents in world football. He is valued at €85 million, ranking him second among his Manchester City teammates.

Foden joined the Manchester City youth setup in 2009. He has played 157 times for The Cityzens since graduating from the academy in 2017. The versatile midfielder has scored 42 goals and assisted on 30 occasions in all club-level competitions.

B/R Football @brfootball 21-year-old Phil Foden running the show for England 21-year-old Phil Foden running the show for England 🌟 https://t.co/wQvAitMZQI

While donning the English jersey, Foden has scored twice and assisted five goals in 14 encounters. The Manchester City number 47 didn’t enjoy much playing time during Euro 2020. However, he has been in the scheme of things for Gareth Southgate over the last six months.

#4 Jadon Sancho - €85 million

Andorra v England - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Jadon Sancho showed immense potential at Borussia Dortmund. At one point, his market value was estimated to be €130 million. Since moving to Manchester United, his performances have taken a hit, which has resulted in his value reducing to €85 million.

Sancho is among the most gifted wingers in world football. He scored 50 goals and recorded 64 assists for Borussia Dortmund. At Manchester United, he has yielded just five goals and three assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Manchester United @ManUtd

This is where he belongs.



Jadon Sancho is 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗.



#MUFC x @Sanchooo10 This is his home.This is where he belongs.Jadon Sancho is 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗. This is his home.This is where he belongs.Jadon Sancho is 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗.#MUFC x @Sanchooo10 https://t.co/LAIBn7ie7V

The former Manchester City man has shown signs of what he can do in recent weeks. He scored a fabulous goal in the 4-1 defeat in the Manchester derby, and the Red Devils faithful will hope for more of the same in the future.

#3 Marcus Rashford - €85 million

England v Montenegro - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Marcus Rashford is another Manchester United forward who has fallen below expectations this term. The United number 10 has scored a paltry record of five goals and two assists this season, especially considering he has played 26 games.

The Englishman is valued at €85 million. This is surprising as he has just 15 months left on his existing contract, plus his performances have been in vain. There are rumors that he might leave Old Trafford soon, with Arsenal being a likely destination.

In 46 outings for England, Rashford has been pretty productive. The 24-year-old has 12 goals and five assists to his credit, which is a solid return for a winger. It will be intriguing to see whether Rashford stays in Manchester or moves to another club.

#2 Raheem Sterling - €85 million

England v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Raheem Sterling is a player who often divides opinion. While some feel he is overrated, others reckon he deserves more praise. Quantitatively speaking, Sterling has had an excellent career so far, with three Premier League and six domestic cup medals in his cabinet.

The former Liverpool man is valued at €85 million, on par with the aforementioned Rashford, Foden and Sancho. The left-winger was instrumental in The Three Lions' run at Euro 2020. Sterling scored three goals and one assist on England’s road to the final.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 16 - Raheem Sterling has now been directly involved in 16 goals in his last 11 qualifying matches for the EUROs/World Cup (10 goals, 6 assists). Talisman. 16 - Raheem Sterling has now been directly involved in 16 goals in his last 11 qualifying matches for the EUROs/World Cup (10 goals, 6 assists). Talisman. https://t.co/bT4T2xe4Gr

The Englishman has scored 18 goals and provided 24 assists in 73 games for The Three Lions. In regards to his Manchester City stats, he has registered 128 goals and 91 assists in 327 appearances. With his contract expiring next year, Sterling will be on the radar of top clubs.

#1 Harry Kane - €100 million

England v Denmark - UEFA Euro 2020: Semi-final

The Harry Kane transfer saga had everyone on the edge of their seats last summer. A deal could not be agreed on, which meant Kane would have to stay at Tottenham for at least another year. The 28-year-old has a market value of €100 million.

Kane has been among the best strikers in the world for a long time, and his numbers speak for themselves. The centre-forward has scored 243 goals in 377 games for Tottenham Hotspur and 49 goals in 68 matches for England.

B/R Football @brfootball Harry Kane is now England's joint-second all-time leading goal scorer with 49 goals Harry Kane is now England's joint-second all-time leading goal scorer with 49 goals ✨ https://t.co/dQf7atTuRR

He is well on course to break the top scorer record for the Premier League (trailing by 82 goals) and the English national team (trailing by four goals). Kane’s legacy as an individual has already been secured, but he may need to win a few medals to bolster his CV.

Edited by Prem Deshpande