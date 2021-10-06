5 most valuable English players in the world right now - October 2021

It's been a pretty good year for English football. The UEFA Champions League final was played between two Premier League sides, Chelsea and Manchester City. Manchester United made it to the final of the UEFA Europa League final as well.

It got even better in the summer as the Three Lions defied expectations to march into the final of Euro 2020. They missed out on the European title by a whisker as they fell to Italy in the penalty shootout in the final. England have a really good squad right now and are one of the strongest looking units ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Part of the reason why England have risen in prominence on the international stage is the arrival and establishment of fresh world-class talent. Several top young English players are on the come up and the Premier League is brimming with talented players looking to make a mark.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most valuable English players in the world right now.

#5 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - €85 million

Manchester United v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has missed the start of the new Premier League season. He recently underwent surgery on his shoulder to address a long-standing issue. Rashford is now set to return in the second half of October following the international break.

He was one of Manchester United's standout performers in the 2020-21 season. Rashford scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions. The 23-year-old packs blistering pace and is a tricky winger with an eye for goal.

He has topped the chart for nutmegs in all of Europe's top 5 leagues in both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Rashford is also an excellent shooter and can play in various roles across the frontline. He is currently valued at a whopping €85 million.

#4 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - €90 million

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Raheem Sterling has been one of Manchester City's most influential players in the Pep Guardiola era. He wasn't at his staggering best in the 2020-21 season, scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for City.

The 26-year-old had a good outing with England at Euro 2020 and was one of the best players for Gareth Southgate's side at the competition. He scored three goals and provided an assist in seven appearances at the European championship.

However, Sterling seems to have fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City following the arrival of Jack Grealish. He has started just two of the seven Premier League games so far and has scored just a single goal and registered a single assist in 10 appearances so far.

Predictably, Sterling's value has dropped from €100 million to €90 million in recent weeks.

