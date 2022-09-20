5 most valuable football clubs in the world right now (September 2022)

The game of football has seen some top clubs enjoy a lot of success over the years. It is not just the quality of the players but also the infrastructure and the worldwide reach of the clubs that make them big.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, top teams have not let it affect their stature and have stayed financially muscular. It is one of the reasons why the game remains one of the most cash-rich sport in the world.

Top Premier League clubs generate massive annual income

There is no fixed model when it comes to evaluating the worth of a football club. Given how different teams are run by their respective buyers, it only becomes more tricky to finalize its true value.

American Business magazine Forbes recently came up with a list of the most valued clubs using their renowned methodology. Without further ado, we take a look at those top teams to have this luxurious status.

#5 Bayern Munich ($4.28 billion)

RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - Supercup 2022

It is unbelievable how dominant Bayern Munich have been in the Bundesliga this century. Out of their 32 league triumphs, 16 have come in the 20th century with the Bavarians currently on a run of 10 consecutive league title victories.

Their performances have been equally eye-catching off the pitch as they remain the most valuable club ($4.28 billion) in Germany right now. Bayern Munich made it to the list by a slim margin as they beat sixth-placed Manchester City, who are valued at $4.25 billion.

Bayern's valuation has increased by 1% since last year as they secured a revenue of $726 million. With $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion earned respectively from broadcasting and commercial avenues, the German giants have been on a roll.

#4 Liverpool ($4.45 billion)

Liverpool v Villarreal Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool have achieved a good amount of success under the management of their dynamic manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds came agonizingly close last season to winning their second Premier League title under the German had it not been for Manchester City.

Nevertheless, the Merseyside club will be looking to make amends in the 2022-23 season. Off the field, Liverpool have done a spectacular job in generating an operating income of $104 million and making smart investments in the transfer window.

Valued at $4.45 billion, Liverpool have seen their valuation increase by 9% from last year. The Reds remain the second-most valued club in England and are certainly not far from their arch-rivals Manchester United in this regard.

#3 Manchester United ($4.6 billion)

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

It has not been easy for any Manchester United fan since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. The club seems to have lost its identity and dominance over the past few years with struggles on the pitch.

Despite that, United remain in great shape when it comes to their valuation. Owned by the American-based Glazer family, the Premier League giants have been terrific with their commercial strength.

With an operating income of $128 million and $663 million in revenue, Manchester United are valued at $4.6 billion. Having seen a 10% increase in their valuation, the Red Devils remain the most valuable club in England and hopefully they will soon return to winning ways under new manager Erik ten Hag.

#2 Barcelona ($5 billion)

FC Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen: Group C - UEFA Champions League

It has been quite dramatic in and around Barcelona with the club not being in strong financial shape. With the Spanish giants opting for economic levers this summer, they have somewhat managed to reduce their debt.

Truth be told, Barcelona remain under a lot of risk but it is a gamble club president Joan Laporta opted to take. That being said, the Catalan club remains one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Despite their struggles, Barcelona have seen their valuation increase by 5% since last year and are being valued at $5 billion. While a lot of effort will be needed to bring them out of their debt, it is certainly an achievable task.

#1 Real Madrid ($5.1 billion)

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Real Madrid had a memorable last season as they secured both La Liga and the Champions League. A lot of credit goes to Karim Benzema for that since his timely goals played a key role in their triumph.

The success only strengthened Madrid's valuation as they are now valued 7% more than last year. Valued at $5.1 billion, no football club is currently in the same domain as Los Blancos.

Solely through their broadcast and commercial avenues, Real Madrid earned $2.2 billion and $1.9 billion respectively. It comes as no surprise why the Spanish giants are so commercially sound and dominant with their approach in the transfer market.

