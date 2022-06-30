5 most valuable international squads in the world right now (June 2022)

FIFA published its highly-anticipated 'Men’s World Rankings' for the month of June on June 23. Brazil, who displaced Belgium at the top in the March rankings itself, maintained their position at the summit.

Denmark became the new inductee in the top-10 list, with Mexico slipping down to 12th position all the way from ninth.

Today, however, we will not be ranking the teams based on their FIFA points. We will instead rank them by the valuation of their squads and figure out who the star players are in their teams.

Without further ado, let us rank the five most valuable international squads in the world right now:

#5 Portugal - €772 million

Portugal v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Fernando Santos’ Portugal gained 3.87 points since the 'FIFA Men's World Rankings' in March, taking their total to 1678.65. But due to the Netherlands’ resurgence (now eighth), Portugal slipped down from eighth to ninth place in the rankings in June.

Portugal, who won the European championship in 2016, have a plethora of superstars in their ranks, helping to take their total valuation to €772 million.

Manchester United's attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes is valued at €85 million, making him the most valuable member of the squad.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is second with a tag of €80 million. AC Milan’s 23-year-old forward Rafael Leao is the squad’s third-most valuable player at €70 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the most decorated player in the country’s history, is currently valued at €30 million.

As he was rested for Portugal’s last Nations League game, his valuation has not been added to the total.

#4 Germany - €825 million

Germany v Italy: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Germany are the only team on the list who have not managed to break into the top 10 of the 'FIFA Men’s World Rankings'.

Gaining 8.43 points since March, Germany have taken their total to 1658.96, moving up a place to take the 11th spot in the standings.

Under Hansi Flick, Germany have played an enticing brand of football, giving fans hope of an encouraging World Cup campaign. All eyes will be on their highest-rated football stars to make a difference in Qatar later this year.

Bayern Munich ace Joshua Kimmich is the most highest-valued player in the squad, contributing €80 million to Germany’s total €825 million valuation.

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz comes in second place, with a market value of €70 million. The third place is currently occupied by €65 million-rated Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

#3 Brazil - €1 billion

Brazil v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

With a whopping 1837.56 points, Brazil topped the 'FIFA Men’s World Rankings' for the month of June.

The Selecao have already qualified for the World Cup, of course, with them not tasting defeat even a single time over the course of the CONMEBOL qualifiers.

They have also played fine football under Tite, emerging as one of the favorites for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil’s current squad is filled to the brim with superstars, taking their valuation to a whopping €1 billion.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is the biggest contributor to the valuation, with the 21-year-old alone pitching in with €100 million.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is the second-most valuable player on the team. The 30-year-old left-winger is currently valued at €90 million.

Neymar’s PSG teammate Marquinhos, whose valuation stands at €70 million, rounds off the top-three list.

#2 France - €1.1billion

Austria v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

World champions France turned out to be one of the biggest losers in the June 'FIFA Men’s World Rankings'.

Courtesy of their UEFA Nations League elimination, France have lost 25 points since March to take their total to 1764.85.

Their poor performances (two draws and two defeats in four games) have pushed them down from third place to fourth, allowing Argentina to take their place.

France, of course, have one of the richest squads in the world right now, with their total valuation standing at a whopping €1.1 billion.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is the primary driving force behind their astronomical valuation, with the 23-year-old adding €160 million to the total.

Valued at €80 million, RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku currently has the second-highest market value in the French squad.

Bayern Munich’s 26-year-old forward Kingsley Coman sits in third place, with his €60 million market value.

#1 England - €1.3 billion

England v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Gareth Southgate’s England have also lost a lot of momentum (and points) since the rankings in March.

They lost two and drew two of their four Nations League games in June, costing them 24.25 points.

Following their disappointing run, their total has been reduced to 1737.46 points but they have still managed to remain in fifth place.

Home to superstars, England’s total valuation stands at a whopping €1.3 billion, making them the most valuable international squad in the world.

Valued at €90 million, England captain Harry Kane has the joint-highest market value on the team.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden is also valued at an eye-watering €90 million.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold clinches the third spot, with him being rated at €80 million.

