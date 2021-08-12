5 most valuable midfielders in La Liga

La Liga has always been blessed with some of the most talented midfielders in the game. The likes of Juan Roman Riquelme, Michael Laudrup, Luis Suarez Miramontes and Jose Sanchez are some of the legendary names, among others, in this regard.

In more recent times, Zinedine Zidane, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Luka Modric have also graced the competition. But there is also a crop of young and rising midfielders currently plying their trade in the Spanish top flight.

Although the debate over who is the best midfielder in the Spanish league rages on, we can certainly rank them on the basis of their market values. Based on various variables like age, performance, contract duration, among others, a player's worth is determined.

On that note, here are the five most valuable midfielders plying in the La Liga at the moment:

#5 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) - £58.5 million

Federico Valverde is considered as the next big thing of Uruguay.

Federico Valverde has grown by leaps and bounds with Real Madrid since returning to the club three years ago. Initially limited to only substitute appearances, the Uruguayan slowly fought his way into the side, and is now almost indispensable.

An immensely talented player with excellent vision and ball control, Valverde is crucial to breaking opposition plays, as he times his tackles to perfection and makes a lot of key clearances too.

He was a key cog in Real Madrid's La Liga-winning team in 2019-20, contributing seven goals, although injuries and COVID-19 curtailed his 2020-21 campaign. Valverde is only 23, so he will look to bounce back in the upcoming season.

#4 Casemiro (Real Madrid) - £63 million

Casemiro is one of the top midfielders in La Liga.

Since returning to La Liga giants Real Madrid from a loan spell with Porto in 2015, Casemiro has firmly established himself as one of the game's best defensive midfielders.

Intelligent, technically strong, aggressive off the ball, and hard-tackling, the Brazilian provides incredible balance to his side. His defensive skills allow more offensive-minded players to roam forward; Casemiro also distributes the ball with unerring accuracy.

However, Casemiro also doesn't hesitate to charge off his line and join up the attack, which explains why he averages six goals a season. The best part is, he's still only 29 and in the prime of his career, so the midfielder has a few more years at the top with Los Blancos.

