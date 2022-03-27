5 most valuable midfielders who have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

With several teams fighting it out in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month, it shows the importance of booking a spot in the competition. The FIFA World Cup is, arguably, the biggest stage in the football world and every superstar dreams of lifting it once in their lifetime. But some stars have already managed to help their countries seal qualification to the tournament.

Midfielders might decide the tide of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

While attackers and defenders perform their roles at both ends of the pitch, midfielders are the link between the two. They are responsible for protecting the backline but also support the frontline while moving forward.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is certain to see some world-class midfielders who will be keen on displaying their talent on the big stage.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 most valuable midfielders who have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Jude Bellingham- €75 million

Jude Bellinggham in action during a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Jude Bellingham is arguably the best young central midfielder in world football at the moment. The Borussia Dortmund ace has taken his game to the next level since his move to the Bundesliga club.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



thinks a Declan Rice-Jude Bellingham partnership could help change that...



🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗦 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧

Listen here: England have been bossed in midfield at crunch times in recent tournaments. @Zonal_Marking thinks a Declan Rice-Jude Bellingham partnership could help change that...🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗦 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧Listen here: pod.fo/e/11505c England have been bossed in midfield at crunch times in recent tournaments.@Zonal_Marking thinks a Declan Rice-Jude Bellingham partnership could help change that...🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗦 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧Listen here: pod.fo/e/11505c https://t.co/6ljkplNVpS

Gareth Southgate has taken note of the same and has slotted the 18-year-old prodigy into the England setup. Following the retirement of Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, and Steven Gerrard, England was lacking in quality central midfielders.

That is not the case anymore with Declan Rice, Bellingham, and Kalvin Phillips proving their quality at last summer's European Championship.

However, Bellingham, perhaps, has the most potential amongst the three of them and is sure to play a key role at the FIFA World Cup this season.

#4 Pedri- €80 million

Pedri in action during Spain's match vs Kosovo in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Over the last two years, Pedri has proved himself to be the next big star in Spanish football. Xavi is also starting to make the 19-year-old footballer a key part of the Barcelona setup.

GOAL @goal



It just looks right At just 19 years of age, Pedri is already Spain's No. 10It just looks right At just 19 years of age, Pedri is already Spain's No. 10 🇪🇸It just looks right 😍 https://t.co/djsC8kG3Vg

An excellent receiver and passer of the ball, Pedri has the knack for opening up defenses quite comfortably. He is also relatively quick while his off-the-ball work is also top-notch.

All of these abilities point towards the fact that the young star is sure to prove pivotal for Spain at the FIFA World Cup this year. Under Luis Enrique, La Roja have performed well in international competitions and Pedri has been a sound part of that progress.

With seven more months until the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Barcelona ace could be fully equipped to not just start consistently for Spain but also become a difference maker.

#3 Joshua Kimmich- €85 million

Joshua Kimmich can claim to be the best central midfielder in the world today

Joshua Kimmich is possibly the best central defensive midfielder in the world currently. His performances with Bayern Munich and the German national team has more than made a case for the same.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Official: Joshua Kimmich has been voted Germany national team's Player of the Year with 33.8% of the votes, ahead of Kai Havertz (22.7%) and Leroy Sané (13.6%) Official: Joshua Kimmich has been voted Germany national team's Player of the Year with 33.8% of the votes, ahead of Kai Havertz (22.7%) and Leroy Sané (13.6%) https://t.co/PdFjkJlxFp

Germany, like many other established countries, have sealed qualification to this year's FIFA World Cup. Kimmich was a key part of that journey as his mindfulness, coupled with leadership abilities, provided a strong base for Die Manschaft in the center of the pitch. To add to all of this, the Bayern Munich star can also deputize as a full-back on either flank.

A highly versatile player with loads of quality, Germany will be relying on Kimmich to make the team tick in Qatar this year.

#2 Phil Foden- €85 million

Phil Foden will play a key role for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Phil Foden is one of the best English talents around at the moment. Pep Guardiola has honed the potential of the 21-year-old star over the last three to four years and the Englishman has repaid his manager's faith in him.

Smart United Fan @SmartUnitedFan Phil Foden will retire as the most decorated English footballer of all time Phil Foden will retire as the most decorated English footballer of all time https://t.co/WG6arXhrTk

His success with Manchester City has caught the eye of Gareth Southgate, courtesy of which he has become an integral part of the Three Lions setup over the past year.

One advantage with the youngster is that he can play in a 3-man midfield while also deputizing in any position across the frontline. Hence, providing quality in multiple positions has increased his importance in the national squad.

England will be vying to win the the holy grail this year and Foden could have a massive say in this, especially if he continues his current form.

#1 Kevin de Bruyne- €90 million

Kevin de Bruyne will be among the biggest stars to feature in the World Cup later this year

Kevin de Bruyne has been the best in the business for Manchester City and Belgium over the last half-a-decade. He played a crucial role in getting the Red Devils to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as well as the European Championship last summer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC De Bruyne says Belgium's 'Golden Generation' cannot compete with France or Italy De Bruyne says Belgium's 'Golden Generation' cannot compete with France or Italy 👀 https://t.co/sCys0K2ZoD

Although the Belgians did not taste success in either competition, they have a chance to reedem themselves at this year's tournament. Qualification was a cake walk for them, thanks to the quality of players like De Bruyne.

The midfielder has the ability to produce wonderful passes in the final third while also working a good sweat in tracking back and defending. A complete box-to-box player, De Bruyne holds the key to Belgium achieving any kind of success in Qatar this year.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat