5 most valuable midfielders in the world right now

We take a look at the 5 midfielders who have the highest market values in world football at the moment.

These players are definitely worth a lot even in the current transfer market scenario.

Footballers have been getting transferred for ridiculously high amounts in the last few seasons. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting sporting activities all over the world, we can expect a quieter transfer window this time around.

With transfers in excess of £100 million looking unlikely, there are still a few players who can command a huge sum in the current market situation. A complete midfielder can improve any team he is a part of and some European giants might be looking at these players with a lot of interest.

Without much ado, let us a take a look at the 5 most valuable midfielders in world football at the moment.

Values courtesy - Transfermarkt

#5 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) - €72 million

One of the brightest young talents, 23-year-old Frenkie de Jong made the move to Barcelona in 2019 after an extremely impressive campaign for Ajax in the 2018-19 season. Hailed as a long-term successor to Xavi, the prodigious Dutch international has had a steady season for the Catalan giants.

An excellent passer of the ball, De Jong is known for his reading of the game and his intelligent dribbling. Having already made 37 appearances for Barcelona this season, the former Ajax man is slowly establishing himself as a mainstay in the team. In fact, Xavi himself has been deeply impressed by his performances. The Barcelona legend said:

"We saw the other day De Jong is a footballer who can mark an era in Barcelona. He is able to dominate the game, he sees it easily and doesn't lose the ball. He also makes sacrifices to work defensively. I think they are top-level players, very good for Barca."

With his best yet to come, Frenkie de Jong will be hoping to establish himself as one of the greatest midfielders of this generation.

#4 N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) - €80 million

The 29-year-old might have struggled a bit for form and fitness this season, but there is no denying the fact that Kante is one of the foremost central defensive midfielders in Europe. Played out of position due to the arrival of Jorginho at Chelsea, the number crunchers at Transfermarkt still think that the 2018 World Cup winner is among the most valuable midfielders in world football at the moment.

Known for his immense work rate, positioning and interception skills, Kante has added another dimension to his game in the last 2 seasons. He has played a slightly more attacking role, first under Maurizio Sarri and then under manager Frank Lampard this season.

Still a vital part of the Chelsea squad, Lampard will be hoping that Kante remains fit and finds his best form once again as the Blues push for a Champions League spot in the closing stages of the Premier League.

#3 Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - €80 million

Whenever a list of the most valuable midfielders is made, Paul Pogba almost always seems to make the list. Arguably the only truly world class outfield player at Manchester United, Pogba has had a strange season so far for the Red Devils.

Persistent injuries and constant speculation about his future have not allowed the mercurial Frenchman to showcase his full abilities. However, as he showed against Tottenham recently, Pogba still remains one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is truly a complete midfielder and the Frenchman can unlock stubborn defences with his dynamic passing and powerful runs. With Bruno Fernandes settling in beautifully at Old Trafford, Solskjaer will be eager to see how the World Cup winner combines with his new marquee signing.

Linked with big money moves to Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid, United fans will be hoping that the Frenchman remains committed to their cause and forms an eye catching partnership with Fernandes to inspire the Red Devils to a Champions League spot.

#2 Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) - €81 million

One of the brightest young talents in the game, it almost looks inevitable that the talented 21-year-old will make a move to one of the European giants in this transfer window. Mainly an attacking midfielder but capable of playing on the wings, Havertz has blossomed into one of the best players in the Bundesliga this season.

Having scored an impressive 17 goals and assisted a further 8 goals already this season, Havertz is well on his way to becoming a global superstar. Technically gifted, two-footed and brilliant on the ball, the young German international will be looking to kick on and achieve great things in his career.

Strongly linked with a move to Chelsea in the last few weeks, it will be interesting to see how the talented 21-year-old adapts himself to the pace and physicality of the Premier League if the move does indeed go through.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - €120 million

Was there any doubt as to who would head this list? Arguably the finest and most complete midfielder in world football at the moment, Kevin De Bruyne has had a stunning season for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Capable of keeping possession, unlocking defences with stunning through-balls, and scoring some absolute belters, De Bruyne is the gem in the crown of the star-studded Manchester City team.

Having scored 10 goals and assisted an incredible 18 more already this season, the Belgian midfielder has taken his game to new heights under Pep Guardiola this campaign. Always threatening when on the ball, the 28-year-old midfield maestro will be hoping to inspire the Cityzens to a much awaited Champions League triumph at the end of this season.

Already a bonafide Manchester City legend, Kevin de Bruyne will be looking to continue his impressive form and inspire both his club and country to many more titles in the future.