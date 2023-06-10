 5 most valuable MLS signings in history

The MLS has become an increasingly popular destination for top players to conclude their professional careers, adding a new chapter to their illustrious journeys. Many factors contribute to this trend.

Firstly, the league offers high salaries and financial stability, making it an attractive option for players seeking one final lucrative contract. Additionally, the MLS's growing reputation and infrastructure, including state-of-the-art stadiums and passionate fan bases, provide a high-quality footballing experience.

Furthermore, the appeal of living in major American cities, coupled with the opportunity to expand their personal brands and explore new markets, serves as an additional draw for these players.

Lastly, the MLS's less physically demanding nature compared to European leagues allows seasoned professionals to extend their careers while still contributing at a high level.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most valuable signings in the history of the MLS.

#5 David Beckham to Los Angeles Galaxy (2007) - €19.8 million

David Beckham's move to LA Galaxy from Real Madrid in 2007 marked a significant milestone in the growth and global recognition of Major League Soccer.

As one of the most recognizable and marketable footballers in the world, Beckham's decision to join the American league brought immense attention and excitement to the sport in the United States.

His move was not only a transfer of talent but also a strategic business move, as Beckham aimed to expand his personal brand and contribute to the development of football in a country where it had yet to reach its full potential.

Beckham's presence in the MLS sparked increased interest from fans, sponsors, and media, leading to higher attendance, television ratings and merchandise sales.

Beyond his on-field contributions, Beckham's impact extended beyond the sport itself, as he played a pivotal role in raising the profile of soccer in America and paving the way for future international stars to follow suit. At the time of his arrival, Beckham was valued at €19.8 million.

#4 Thiago Almada to Atlanta United (2022) - €20 million

Thiago Almada's move to Atlanta United in 2022 generated immense excitement and anticipation among fans and experts alike. He was already considered to be one of the most promising young talents in South America

With his exceptional dribbling skills, creativity and ability to score goals, Almada brought a new dimension to Atlanta United's attack.

The transfer also showcased the increasing attractiveness of MLS as a destination for young, talented players seeking a platform to showcase their abilities and develop their careers.

Almada's move demonstrated Atlanta United's ambition to consistently challenge for titles, while also providing Almada with a platform to grow as a player and gain valuable experience in a competitive league. He had a transfer market valuation of €20 million at the time of his move.

#3 Pity Martinez to Atlanta United (2019) - €20 million

Pity Martinez's move from River Plate to Atlanta United was a highly anticipated transfer which also showcased the growing appeal of Major League Soccer (MLS). As the reigning South American Player of the Year, Martinez brought immense skill and creativity to Atlanta United's squad.

The move represented a significant statement of ambition for both the player and the club, with Martinez aiming to continue his success in a new league and Atlanta United bolstering their attacking department.

The transfer highlighted MLS as an attractive destination for top talent, with Martinez joining a growing list of high-profile players making their mark in the league. Martinez was valued at €20 million at the time of his arrival at Atlanta United.

#2 Lorenzo Insigne to Toronto FC (2022) - €25 million

Former Napoli captain and Italy international Lorenzo Insigne joined Toronto FC in July 2022. He signed a four-year contract with the MLS club, reportedly worth $14 million per year. The move made Insigne the highest-paid player in MLS history at the time.

Insigne, who was 31 years old at the time of the move, had spent his entire career with Napoli before joining Toronto. He was a key member of the Napoli team that won the Coppa Italia in 2014 and 2020. He was also a member of the Italy team that won the Euro 2020 championship.

#1 Lionel Messi to Inter Miami (2023) - €45 million

Lionel Messi broke the internet a few days ago when he confirmed that he is headed to MLS outfit Inter Miami on a free transfer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was linked with a return to his former club Barcelona but Messi chose to take up a new challenge instead.

He is currently valued at €45 million and his arrival will provide a massive boost for MLS. Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time and fired Argentina to World Cup glory in late 2022. Although he will turn 36 shortly, Messi continues to be absolutely world-class and is set to elevate MLS' profile considerably.

