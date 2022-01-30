5 most valuable players at AC Milan currently

AC Milan, along with Inter Milan and Juventus, are among the three biggest clubs in Italian football.

The Rossoneri came close to ending their decade-long Serie A drought last season, but were pipped to the finish line by Inter. They have done well so far in this campaign too, trailing the defending champions by just four points after 23 games.

Despite having a 40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic and 35-year-old Olivier Giroud upfront, Milan have one of the youngest squads in Serie A. That augurs well for their domestic and European renaissance.

After years of mid-table mediocrity, the seven-time UEFA Champions League winners seem to be on the way up. Although their halcyon days of the 2000s are not immediately on the anvil, the Rossoneri have the players to help them get there.

On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable Milan players at the moment:

#5 Sandro Tonali - €35 million

Sandro Tonali has had a decent stint at Milan.

Sandro Tonali is one of the best young defensive midfielders in the Italian top flight at the moment.

The 21-year-old has already racked up over 50 appearances across competitions for AC Milan since arriving on loan from relegated Pescara in the summer of 2020. After weighing up the player's performances, the Rossoneri made the move permanent last summer.

Tonali opened his account for Milan this season and has scored twice and assisted as many times (all in the league) in nearly 30 games across competitions.

He will look to continue his assured performances in the middle third as the Rossoneri seek to end their 11-year league title drought.

#4 Rafael Leao - €35 million

Rafael Leao has been a solid performer for Milan.

Rafael Leao is another young player who is making heads turn with his impressive performances for the Rossoneri.

The Portugal winger, 21, has contributed 21 goals and 14 assists in nearly 100 games across competitions for AC Milan. That includes six goals and four assists in Serie A, and three more goal contributions (two goals and an assist) in two other competitions this season.

Impressively, this is the third straight season the 21-year-old has racked up at least six Serie A goals. In the process, Leao has more than lived up to his €29.5 million price tag, which Milan dished out to LOSC Lille in the summer of 2019.

With a little less than half the season remaining, the Portugal winger is on course for the best campaign of his young club career.

