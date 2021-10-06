"It was a very difficult time" - Fikayo Tomori opens up on Chelsea struggles after England recall

Fikayo Tomori has revealed he has overcome his turbulent spell at former club Chelsea and is enjoying his time at AC Milan. The Englishman said he wants to forget the past and take the next step in his career.

Chelsea loaned out Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan in January, just days before Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at the helm. The Englishman's move was made permanent in the summer and he has since excelled at the back for Milan.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣"It was a difficult time, every footballer wants to play but being able to overcome that is part of life. I want to take it even further and keep progressing."Fikayo Tomori looks back at his time at Chelsea and wants to carry on progressing as a player 🗣"It was a difficult time, every footballer wants to play but being able to overcome that is part of life. I want to take it even further and keep progressing."Fikayo Tomori looks back at his time at Chelsea and wants to carry on progressing as a player https://t.co/8ROCO0w2oA

His performances have earned him a call-up to the national team for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Speaking to the media about his Chelsea exit, Tomori said he had a very "difficult time" at Stamford Bridge.

"It was a difficult time, every footballer wants to play but being able to overcome that is part of life. I want to take it even further and keep progressing."

Fikayo Tomori was in the dark over Chelsea axing

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was keen on developing young players and giving them opportunities in the first team. He roped in the likes of Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, and Mason Mount, all of whom excelled when given the opportunity.

However, things quickly went downhill for Tomori, who was benched or axed from the matchday squad on most occasions.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣"I've got to try show my talent and being here is definitely a chance to impress."Fikayo Tomori will take this opportunity being back in the England squad to impress 🗣"I've got to try show my talent and being here is definitely a chance to impress."Fikayo Tomori will take this opportunity being back in the England squad to impress https://t.co/Ns0lDPqrj5

Speaking to Telegraph earlier this year, the former Chelsea man said he had no idea why he was overlooked so often:

"I was suddenly out of the squad and I don't really know why. I just thought I needed to work hard. Then I went to speak to the manager and he said you've just got to train harder, so I took that on the chin and thought that's what I had to do. Mentally, it was difficult because you just want to be playing and on the pitch, and feel part of the team.

Tomori said he had to work extra hard in training but was still not rewarded with regular game time. The Englishman said that took him by surprise as he had been in stellar form.

"I was trying to do extra and push myself more but, at that time, nothing seemed to work and nothing was explained to me. It was so frustrating. 2020, football-wise, was very, very difficult, especially after the way 2019 had gone for me playing games. From being at 100 to literally going down to zero and then not knowing the reason why it had gone to zero, it was very challenging."

With his troubled times at Chelsea behind him, Tomori has taken his game to a new level at Milan. He has made nine appearances for the Serie A club in all competitions this season, keeping three clean sheets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram