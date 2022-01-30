5 most valuable players at Atletico Madrid currently

Atletico Madrid are one of the top teams in Spain and Europe. The Rojiblancos are the only other team apart from Real Madrid and Barcelona to have won the La Liga title in the last decade.

During this period, Diego Simeone's men have also been consistent performers in Europe. They have been Champions League regulars since the 2013-14 season, making two finals (lost both times to Real Madrid). The Rojiblancos have won two Europa League titles in the last ten years.

Atletico Madrid have a lot of quality players in their ranks. The Rojiblancos haven't hesitated to splurge, especially in the last few years, bringing in the likes of Thomas Lemar, Joao Felix and Rodrigo de Paul, among others.

On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable Atletico players at the moment:

#5 Jose Maria Gimenez - €50 million

Jose Gimenez has been a consistent performer for the Rojiblancos.

Jose Gimenez is one of a handful of players who have won two La Liga titles with the Rojiblancos in the last eight years.

The 27-year-old has been a first-team regular at Atletico since arriving in the red and white half of Madrid in the summer of 2013. The centre-back has made nearly 250 appearances for the club, bagging nine goals and eight assists.

He has scored just once in the last four seasons. However, Gimenez has played a key role in the Rojiblancos emerging as one of the continent's best defensive teams in the last few years.

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse | José Giménez has the highest duels success rate(86.8%) in LaLiga, having won 33 duels.



Kondogbia is 4th in the rankings with 71.7% success rate.



[via Sofascore] | José Giménez has the highest duels success rate(86.8%) in LaLiga, having won 33 duels.Kondogbia is 4th in the rankings with 71.7% success rate.[via Sofascore] 📊| José Giménez has the highest duels success rate(86.8%) in LaLiga, having won 33 duels. 1⃣Kondogbia is 4th in the rankings with 71.7% success rate. 4⃣ [via Sofascore] https://t.co/m1rOyTOBAf

The versatile Uruguayan has also featured in defensive midfield for Atletico, for whom he has appeared 19 times across competitions this season.

#4 Antoine Griezmann - €50 million

Antoine Griezmann returned to Atletico last summer, albeit on laon

Antoine Griezmann is one of the top attackers in the game. However, his stock took a hit following an underwhelming two-season stint with Barcelona.

Back at Atletico last summer, albeit on loan, the 30-year-old seems to have rediscovered his mojo. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged eight goals and three assists in 19 games across competitions.

OptaJose @OptaJose has now scored against 33 of the 34 teams he has faced in 33 - With his goal against Cádiz, Antoine Griezmannhas now scored against 33 of the 34 teams he has faced in @LaLigaEN (159 goals), only failing to score against his current club @atletienglish (12). Collector. 33 - With his goal against Cádiz, Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷 has now scored against 33 of the 34 teams he has faced in @LaLigaEN (159 goals), only failing to score against his current club @atletienglish (12). Collector. https://t.co/r3I6zMH0it

Griezmann has netted in three different competitions this season, with four of his eight strikes this campaign coming in the Champions League. He is now nine strikes away from scoring 150 times for Atletico Madrid.

Simeone will hope for a strong second half of the season from the Frenchman as the Rojblancos seek to successfully defend their league title.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava