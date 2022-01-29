5 most valuable players at Barcelona currently

Barcelona, along with Real Madrid, are one of the most successful teams in Europe's top five leagues.

The Blaugrana's tally of 28 La Liga titles is dwarfed only by Los Blancos. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, they are one of only five teams to have won the competition five times. Barcelona are also one of just two teams to have won the continental treble twice.

Considering their rich history and pedigree, many top players have graced the club over the years. Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta are arguably the three greatest players in Blaugrana history. The current lot also has a few players who have played with the aforementioned trio.

Despite being in a transitional period at the moment, the Catalans have a few players who could help return the club to their halcyon days. On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable Barcelona players at the moment:

#5 Memphis Depay - €45 million

Memphis Depay arrived at the Camp Nou last summer.

Memphis Depay arrived at Camp Nou from Lyon on a free transfer last summer. The Dutch forward had a bright start to life at his new club, producing goal contributions in his first three league games.

However, he seems to have cooled off since then, and now has eight goals and two assists in 23 games across competitions. All eight strikes have come in the league, where fifth-placed Barcelona trail league leaders Real Madrid by 15 points, albeit with a game in hand.

OptaJose @OptaJose has become the first in 2011 (three goals and four assists). Stellar. 3 - Memphis Depayhas become the first @FCBarcelona player to be involved in a goal in each of his first three appearances in @LaLigaEN (two goals and one assist) since Cesc Fàbregasin 2011 (three goals and four assists). Stellar. 3 - Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 has become the first @FCBarcelona player to be involved in a goal in each of his first three appearances in @LaLigaEN (two goals and one assist) since Cesc Fàbregas 🇪🇸 in 2011 (three goals and four assists). Stellar. https://t.co/Z9OUsUPSz1

He bore the brunt of criticism for not providing a goal contribution in six games in the Champions League, where the Blaugrana finished third. Depay will hope to catch fire in the second half of the season as Xavi seeks a turnaround in his team's fortunes.

#4 Marc Andre Ter Stegen - €45 million

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been at Barcelona for almost a decade.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been at the Nou Camp for almost a decade. Since joining them in the summer of 2014, the former Borussia Monchengladbach custodian has made over 300 appearances for the club.

In his first season at Camp Nou, Ter Stegen won the continental treble. He has since won three more league titles and four Copa Del Rey trophies, among other honors. The 29-year-old remains the undisputed number one at the club.

However, Ter Stegen's performances have been inconsistent recently, which has also been a reason for Barcelona's struggles. He remains the first-choice custodian for now, but there have been reports of him potentially exiting the Camp Nou in the near future.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra