5 most valuable players at Bayern Munich currently

Bayern Munich are one of the most successful teams in Europe's top five leagues. The Bavarian giants are on course to win a record-extending tenth Bundesliga title and embark on another deep run in the Champions League.

Considering the Bavarian giants' history and pedigree, many world-class players have played for them over the years. That also holds true for their current crop of players, some of whom have been there for almost a decade.

However, Bayern also have a good mix of youth and experience. They have built up a fabulous squad without splurging as much as some of the other top teams on the continent. On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable players at Bayern Munich at the moment:

#5 Alphonso Davies - €70 million

Alphonso Davies is a force of nature.

Alphonso Davies is one of the most exciting young full-backs in the game at the moment. He is also one of the greatest rags-to-riches stories in the history of the game, having grown up in a refugee camp.

Still only 21, the young Canadian has already made over 100 appearances for Bayern Munich, bagging five goals and 18 assists. The left-back has already won a continental treble and three league titles with the Bavarian giants.

Davies has impressed at both ends of the pitch, especially in take-ons, something Koln learned the hard way.

Meep, meep! Alphonso Davies completed eight take-ons against Koln, the most he has ever completed in a single Bundesliga game and most by any Bayern player this season.Meep, meep! Alphonso Davies completed eight take-ons against Koln, the most he has ever completed in a single Bundesliga game and most by any Bayern player this season.Meep, meep! 💨 https://t.co/tcA8H6GXNS

He hasn't scored this season, but has contributed six assists in 23 games across competitions as Bayern seek a league and Champions League double.

#4 Leroy Sane - €70 million

Leroy Sane has had a decent stint in Bavaria.

Leroy Sane has had a decent stint with Bayern Munich since his move to the Bavarian giants from Manchester City in the summer of 2020.

In 72 appearances across competitions, the 26-year-old has tallied almost 50 goal contributions (22 goals, 26 assists). Sane has particularly impressed under Julian Nagelsmann this season, producing an impressive 12 goals and 14 assists across three different competitions.

Together with Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry (more on him later), Sane forms one of the most devastating attacking triumvirates in the game. Nagelsmann will hope that Sane continues his imperious form and helps Bayern to multiple titles this season.

