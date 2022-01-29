5 most valuable players at Chelsea currently

Chelsea are one of the top teams in England and in Europe. One of only three teams to have won five titles in the Premier League era, the Blues are the current Champions League holders.

The Blues have made their mark in the last two decades, especially since their takeover by billionaire Roman Abramovich in the early 2000s. The infusion of cash has seen many top players arrive at Stamford Bridge, helping raise the stature and pedigree of the club.

In recent years, Chelsea have not hesitated to splurge, bringing in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku by spending the big bucks. Although the trio have had modest success at the club since their arrival, the Blues also have other quality players in their ranks.

On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable players at Stamford Bridge at the moment.

#5 Timo Werner - €50 million

Timo Werner hasn't had the expected impact at Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner has not lived up to his €53 million price tag since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020.

The 25-year-old has netted just 18 times in 71 appearances across competitions for the Blues. That's a far cry from his numbers at Leipzig, where the centre-forward scored nearly 100 goals in 165 games across competitions.

Things haven't improved for the German this season as well. He has scored in four different competitions, but has netted just five times in 19 games. That includes a solitary strike in 11 Premier League outings this season and seven in 46 overall.

GOAL @goal TIMO WERNER GETS HIS FIRST PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL THIS SEASON TIMO WERNER GETS HIS FIRST PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL THIS SEASON 😍 https://t.co/d8y7GJt0iw

Thomas Tuchel will hope for more from his compatriot as the business end of the season approaches.

#4 Reece James - €55 million

Reece James is one of the top full-backs in the game.

Reece James is one of the best full-backs in the game at the moment. Still only 22, the Englishman has already made over 100 appearances for Chelsea across competitions, contributing eight goals and 14 assists.

Eleven of those goal contributions (five goals, six assists) have come this season. That makes James one of a handful of Premier League players to have bagged at least five goals and as many assists across competitions. Remarkably, the 22-year-old has done so while playing as a right-back.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Reece James (5 goals, 5 assists) is one of only two players to both score 5+ goals and assist 5+ goals in all competitions for Premier League clubs this season, along with Mo Salah (16 goals, 7 assists). Hot. 5 - Reece James (5 goals, 5 assists) is one of only two players to both score 5+ goals and assist 5+ goals in all competitions for Premier League clubs this season, along with Mo Salah (16 goals, 7 assists). Hot. https://t.co/Vk1iVJlxza

Currently out injured, the Chelsea full-back is versatile enough to be deployed anywhere across the defensive and middle third. The 2020-21 Champions League winner tore his hamstring in December and is reportedly a few weeks away from returning to action.

