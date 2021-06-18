5 most valuable players at Copa America 2021

Copa America 2021 is underway and the continental competition features some of the best footballers in the world. Footballing powerhouses like Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile could give any national side a run for their money. There's no doubting the fact that we'll be seeing some exciting football at Copa America 2021.

With the transfer window open, we're going to see player valuations being thrown around a lot. The transfer market value of a player is a good indication of how good a player he is. It is also dictated by his age, potential and the number of years he has remaining on his current contract with the club he is plying his trade for.

Copa America 2021 will feature some of the most valuable players in the world

Teams like Argentina and Brazil, among several others, are brimming with talent. They have players who are currently playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most valuable players at Copa America 2021.

#5 Casemiro - €70 million (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Casemiro is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. He is widely known for his ability to break up play and recover possession for his side. The 29-year-old has also improved on the technical aspects of his game at Real Madrid and is one of Brazil's biggest assets at Copa America 2021.

While he provides cover for his defence and allows his attackers to play with freedom, Casemiro can also contribute greatly going forward. He possesses a powerful shot and is not shy of testing goalkeepers from range.

Casemiro is currently tied to Real Madrid until 2023. He has been crucial to their success in recent years and played a big role in all four of their Champions League triumphs in the past decade. It is no surprise that he is among the most valuable players at Copa America 2021.

#4 Marquinhos - €75 million (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Brazil v Venezuela: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2021

One of Brazil's first-choice centre-backs at Copa America 2021, Marquinhos has established himself as one of the best in the business in recent years. He is one of the most versatile defenders in the world and can play at right-back or even in defensive midfield as he often does for Paris Saint-Germain.

He also has a knack for scoring important goals for his team. He scored six goals for PSG across all competitions this past season. Marquinhos possesses great technical ability and is confident with the ball at his feet.

In addition to being a great defender who showcases great anticipation and game-reading ability, he is also an excellent distributor of the ball. Although he is not the tallest defender around, his incredible leap allows him to dominate aerial duels.

Marquinhos' current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 2024. He is one of the most valuable players who will be strutting their stuff at Copa America 2021.

Brazil with the opening goal of the #CopaAmerica



Neymar, who missed the 2019 tournament with an ankle injury, with the corner. Marquinhos bundled it in.



pic.twitter.com/WXovARtvoa — Copa Libertadores Eire (@CopaEire) June 13, 2021

