5 most valuable players in the English Premier League right now (September 2022)

The English Premier League is arguably the greatest footballing league in the world. Housing some of the biggest clubs, smartest coaches, and best players around, the top flight of English football knows how to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Thriving in the most-watched league on the planet is almost every footballer’s dream, as it gives them a great chance to become a household name. Such is the lure of the league that many sought-after players often end up snubbing offers from European heavyweights in favor of a move to England.

Today, we will take a look at the division’s crown jewels. Below are the five most valuable players in the Premier League in September 2022:

#5 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) — €85 million

Valued at a whopping €85 million, Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the most valuable player at the club right now. The Portugal international, who joined the club from Sporting in January 2020 for a €63 million fee, has featured in 93 English top flight games thus far, pitching in with 37 goals and 26 assists.

Fernandes, who scored a stellar 18 goals and claimed 12 assists in 37 Premier League games in the 2020-21 season, has not been at his brilliant best lately. Erik ten Hag has been trying to find the best position for him this season, but it could be a lengthy process.

Fernandes has featured in six English top flight games for Manchester United this season, picking up one goal and an assist. His current contract with the club runs until June 2026.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) — €90 million

Liverpool FC v AFC Ajax: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Earlier this summer, Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah extended his stay at Anfield, signing a near two-year deal and pushing his contract up to June 2025. Possibly boosted by his contract extension, Salah’s valuation currently stands at €90 million, making him the most valuable Liverpool player.

Salah, who’s scored 122 goals and claimed 49 assists in 199 Premier League appearances thus far, joined the Reds in July 2017 in a €42 million deal from AS Roma.

The three-time Golden Boot winner, the last of which came in the 2021-22 season, has struggled to play his best football this season. Salah has only scored twice and provided two assists in six games in the English premier division this season, often cutting a frustrating figure in front of goal.

With their talisman misfiring, the Reds have picked up only two wins in six league matches (3 draws, 1 defeat) this season. They currently sit in seventh place with nine points after playing six matches in English premier division.

#3 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) — €90 million

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League

England sharpshooter Harry Kane is widely hailed as one of the best strikers in the business. Tall, strong, creatively gifted, and remarkably sharp in front of goal, Kane is the unabashed leader of Tottenham Hotspur’s attack.

Rated at €90 million, the Spurs academy graduate has thus far featured in 289 Premier League games, scoring 189 goals and claiming 44 assists. Kane’s current contract with Spurs runs until June 2024.

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has relished an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign. He has featured in seven league games thus far, scoring once and claiming an assist.

With their talisman leading by example, the Lilywhites have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league this season, winning five of their seven matches (two draws). They currently sit third in the Premier League table with 17 points, trailing second-placed Manchester City on goal difference.

#2 Phil Foden (Manchester City) — €90 million

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

Under-17 World Cup winner and 2020 European Championship finalist Phil Foden is one of the brightest and most versatile players in the Premier League. The Manchester City academy graduate can play in all midfield positions and even as a false nine if the situation demands.

Foden, 22, also has age on his side and has almost two years remaining on his Manchester City contract (June 2024). Combining all the factors, Transfermarkt has granted him a valuation of €90 million, making him the second most valuable player in the English top flight.

Four-time Premier League champions Foden has enjoyed a bright start to the 2022-23 campaign, scoring twice and claiming two assists in seven league matches. Thus far, he has played 108 league matches for City, netting 26 times and picking up 15 assists.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) — €150 million

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City splurged €60 million to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer. Having scored 86 goals in 89 games for the Germans across competitions, Haaland arrived at City with a big reputation. It is safe to say that he has done his reputation no harm since signing for the Cityzens.

Rated at a staggering €150 million, 22-year-old Erling Haaland is the most valuable player in the Premier League, and understandably so. He has age on his side, is in blistering form, and has just under five years remaining on his City contract (until June 2027).

Since moving to the Etihad Stadium, Haaland has appeared in seven league games for Pep Guardiola’s side, recording 11 goals and an assist. The Norway international most notably scored two consecutive hat-tricks on matchdays four and five against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

