5 most valuable players at Inter Milan currently

Inter Milan are a resurgent force in Italian football. Last season, they ended Juventus' nine-season domestic dominance to win their first Serie A title in 11 years.

After a slow start to their current campaign, plagued by the sale of key players like Romelu Lukaku, Simone Inzaghi's men look set to defend their title. They lead their city rivals AC Milan and AS Roma by four points and have a game in hand.

In the Champions League, they have a blockbuster Round of 16 clash with Liverpool to look forward to. Meanwhile, they meet AS Roma for a place in the Coppa Italia semis.

Inter's recent resurgence has a lot to do with smart acquisitions in the transfer market in the last few years. They have seldom splurged, yet they've assembled a very competitive roster comprising quality players.

On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable players at Inter Milan at the moment:

#5 Stefan de Vrij - €45 million

Stefan de Vrij has been a great performer for Inter.

Stefan de Vrij has been a key player for the Nerazzurri since his arrival from Lazio on a free transfer in the summer of 2018.

The 29-year-old centre-back has made nearly 150 appearances across competitions for Inter and has also contributed eight goals and six assists. De Vrij showcased his ball-playing prowess in Inter's league-winning campaign last season.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo 93.8% - Stefan de Vrij had the best passing accuracy (93.8%) among the Serie A 2020/21 players with 30+ apps. Scrupulous. 93.8% - Stefan de Vrij had the best passing accuracy (93.8%) among the Serie A 2020/21 players with 30+ apps. Scrupulous.

However, there has been an impasse between player and club over a contract extension. De Vrij, who runs out of contract next summer, reportedly wants a pay hike, but Inter haven't yet accepted the same.

#4 Alessandro Bastoni - €60 million

Alessandro Bastoni has been a key player for Inter.

Alessandro Bastoni is one of the best young centre-backs in the Italian top flight at the moment.

Still only 22, the Euro 2020 winner has racked up over 100 appearances across competitions for the Nerazzurri, contributing three goals and eight assists. Bastoni has particularly impressed with his ball-playing ability from the back.

He dished out seven moves that resulted in goals in Inter's triumphant 2020-21 Serie A-winning campaign.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo 7 - Alessandro #Bastoni started the most open play sequences that resulted in a goal in the 2020/21 Serie A season (seven). Brain. 7 - Alessandro #Bastoni started the most open play sequences that resulted in a goal in the 2020/21 Serie A season (seven). Brain.

Former Inter Milan player Luigi Di Biaggio recently hailed Bastoni, saying:

“It was difficult to make a mistake with him; today I think he is among the best defenders in Europe for defensive qualities and in the setting phase. He will be a leader of the national team for a long time."

