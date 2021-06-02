Juventus are going through turmoil on and off the pitch currently. The Bianconeri endured a dismal 2020-21 campaign under the management of Andrea Pirlo. Juventus finished the season in fourth place in the Serie A table and were knocked out of the Champions League in the round 16 of the stage by Porto.

The club parted ways with Andrea Pirlo at the end of the season and hired former head coach Massimiliano Allegri. Juventus are reportedly planning a massive squad overhaul this summer and could look to remove a number of fringe players and aging superstars from their club.

The Old Lady have spent the last couple of transfer windows signing youngsters with the talent and potential to develop into world-beaters in the near future. Massimiliano Allegri is likely to have his own shortlist of transfer targets this summer as he looks to build a Juventus side that will mount a serious challenge for the Serie A and Champions League titles next season.

Juventus are also suffering financially due to the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The Italian giants could, therefore, look to sell a number of their prized assets in a bid to raise transfer funds and reduce their wage bill. It will allow them to re-work their squad and bring in players they believe can help improve the team.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 most valuable players at Juventus.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo, Market Value: €45 million

Ronaldo has a yearly salary of €30 million

Despite enjoying another incredible season in front of goal, during which he found the back of the net 36 times in just 44 appearances for Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily criticized for his inability to have an impact on the big games this season.

Juventus signed the Portuguese international in the hope that he would lead the club to an elusive Champions League title. Cristiano Ronaldo has, however, been unable to lead Juventus past the quarter-final stage of the competition in his three years with the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's €30 million per year salary is proving to be a massive burden on the club, which has led many to believe that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be sold this summer despite having a year remaining on his contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo's priority this summer is to re-join Manchester United. Allegri doesn't want him to stay at Juventus but he's yet to receive any offers.



(Source: Cadena SER) pic.twitter.com/0n4baz3mzM — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 29, 2021

Due to his current age, and the fact that he is approaching the final stage of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo's current market value is €45 million.

It is also being reported that CR7 is keen on a return to Manchester United. However, there has been no interest shown by the Old Trafford outfit yet to re-sign the Portuguese wizard.

#4 Arthur , Market Value: €50 million

Arthur joined Juventus from Barcelona

Arthur joined Juventus as part of a mammoth swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic join Barcelona. The Brazilian midfielder had a promising start to life in Turin and was a regular member of Andrea Pirlo's squad.

The 24-year-old's impact on Juventus in his debut season with the club was, however, hampered by injuries. Arthur has managed to make just 22 appearances in Serie A for Juventus this season, which has led to a dip in his current market value.

PSG have inquired about Arthur according to reports in Italy. #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) May 31, 2021

The former Barcelona midfielder is currently valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt. Juventus will look to keep the midfielder this summer, as he is just 24 and has four years left on his contract.

