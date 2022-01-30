5 most valuable players at Juventus currently

Juventus are the most storied and successful club in Italy, having won the Serie A a record 36 times.

The Bianconeri are currently in the rebuilding phase, having lost their nine-year Serie A stranglehold last season. Nevertheless, the returning Massimiliano Allegri has a lot of quality players in his ranks.

In the last few years, Juventus have splurged to bring in the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt to the club. However, they failed to translate their domestic dominance onto the European stage.

They seek to change that narrative, bringing in Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic in one of the biggest deals of the winter transfer window.

On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable players at Juventus at the moment:

#5 Alvaro Morata - €35 million

Alvaro Morata is on loan in Turin from Atletico Madrid.

Alvaro Morata is technically not a Bianconeri player, as he is only on loan at the club from Atletico Madrid.

Since arriving in Turin on loan in the summer of 2020, Morata has bagged an impressive 28 goals and 18 assists for the club. That includes 13 goal contributions (eight goals, five assists) this season, which are decent but hardly eye-popping numbers.

Recent reports suggest that the Bianconeri are unwilling to exercise their €40 million option to buy the 29-year-old permanently. The player is reportedly close to a move to Barcelona.

However, it remains to be seen if Allegri will sanction Morata's departure despite the arrival of Vlahovic, as his options are light in attack.

#4 Paulo Dybala - €50 million

Paulo Dybala faces an uncertain future in Turin

Paulo Dybala is one of the best attackers in the Italian top flight at the moment. Since arriving in Turin in the summer of 2015, the Argentine has netted over 100 goals for the club across competitions.

After an injury-plagued 2020-21 campaign, Dybala is back among the goals this campaign, bagging 11 goals and five assists across competitions. However, the Bianconeri have not offered the 28-year-old a formal extension, despite Dybala running out of contract this summer.

The five-time Serie A winner is holding out for a better deal. However, the Bianconeri are reluctant to invest a fortune in a player who has struggled to stay fit for significant stretches.

It remains to be seen how the Dybala saga will unfold in the next few months. If both parties fail to arrive at a consensus, Allegri could be open to letting the player leave.

