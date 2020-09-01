5 most valuable players in the La Liga right now

The Covid pandemic has definitely had its effect on the ongoing transfer window. Several clubs are feeling the strain caused by the pandemic and are finding it hard to furnish the funds they require to invest lavishly this summer.

However, with several top players expected to move, there is no shortage of transfer rumours. But in this environment, more and more teams are likely to take the cautious route and are looking to strike deals that don't require a mammoth amount to be paid upfront.

Several transfer records have been broken by La Liga teams in the recent past and some of the world's most expensive players ply their trade in the Spanish top-flight. On that note, let's take a look at the most valuable players in La Liga right now.

#5 Eden Hazard - €72 million

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard's much awaited dream move to Real Madrid finally worked out last summer for a whopping €100 million. However, the Belgian had a rather forgettable debut season for the Blancos and was pretty underwhelming despite them winning the La Liga title.

Hazard was also sidelined for a good part of the season due to injury and made just 22 appearances across all competitions scoring just 1 goal and providing 3 assists.

It is then no surprise that his transfer value has dropped significantly and he is currently rated at €72 million. Hazard used to tear up the Premier League for Chelsea and was expected to do the same at Real Madrid.

Though his debut season did not exactly work out, there is no questioning the quality of the Belgian and the Santiago Bernabeu faithful will be hoping to see the very best of him in the upcoming season. We wouldn't be surprised if his transfer value shoots right back up again.

#4 Jan Oblak - €72 million

Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak might not be the archetypal modern day goalkeeper who is just as adept with his feet as he is with his hands. But the way Diego 'Cholo' Simeone has got Atletico Madrid playing, what they need is an old-fashioned shot stopper and there is simply no one better at it than the Slovenian.

Oblak has grown immensely in stature since joining from Benfica as a 21-year-old for just €16 million. Today, he is one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in the world and is now expected to kick on at Atletico Madrid despite being linked with several clubs.

