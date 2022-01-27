5 most valuable players at Liverpool currently

Liverpool are one of the most successful clubs in English football. They are one of eight teams to have won the Premier League.

The Reds' tally of 19 top-flight titles is dwarfed only by Manchester United. Liverpool have also made their mark in Europe, winning six Champions League titles and three Europa League titles.

Under manager Jurgen Klopp, the Reds ended their three-decade wait for a first league title (2019-20). They also won their sixth Champions League title in the 2018-19 season.

The second-placed Reds are in contention to win their second Premier League title in three years this season. Meanwhile, in the Champions League this season, they became the first English team to win all six of their group games.

The Reds have made some astute signings in the last few years and have reaped rich dividends. Klopp has assembled a squad brimming with quality in every position and has the right blend of youth and experience.

On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable Liverpool players at the moment:

#5 Diogo Jota - €60 million

Diogo Jota has had a fine start to life at Anfield.

Diogo Jota has had a fine start to life at Anfield. Since arriving at the club in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the 25-year-old has bagged 27 goals and three assists across competitions.

More than half of those strikes (14) have come this season, including 10 goals in the Premier League. Jota has proved his worth in gold for Klopp's side, who are second in the league table, trailing Manchester City by nine points.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 & 6 - Diogo Jota has scored 10 goals in a Premier League season for the first time in his career, while only Dominic Calvert-Lewin (8) and Christian Benteke (7) have scored more headed goals than his six since 2020-21. Versatile. 10 & 6 - Diogo Jota has scored 10 goals in a Premier League season for the first time in his career, while only Dominic Calvert-Lewin (8) and Christian Benteke (7) have scored more headed goals than his six since 2020-21. Versatile. https://t.co/wpJUZ0EtV6

The Portugal international will look to produce a strong end to the season as the Reds eye silverware in multiple competitions. Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on 27 February, while they are also alive in the FA Cup and Champions League.

#4 Andy Robertson - €65 million

Andy Robertson is one of the game's premier full-backs.

Andy Robertson is one of the best left-backs in the game at the moment. The 27-year-old's partnership with Trent Alexander-Arnold (more on him later) has reaped rich dividends for Liverpool.

Robertson recently joined his team-mate in the 40 Premier League assists club - a tally bettered by only two other players since 2017-18. The Scot's 45 Premier League assists - most of them for the Reds - is bettered by only one other defender (Leighton Baines, 53) in the competition's history.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 40 - Since 2017-18, when Andy Robertson joined Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, both full-backs have recorded 40 Premier League assists each; a tally only bettered over this period by Mohamed Salah (42) and Kevin De Bruyne (50). Outlets. 40 - Since 2017-18, when Andy Robertson joined Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, both full-backs have recorded 40 Premier League assists each; a tally only bettered over this period by Mohamed Salah (42) and Kevin De Bruyne (50). Outlets. https://t.co/e6I8ZfHRYy

Robertson has been on fire this season as well. He has scored once and assisted nine times across competitions as the Reds look to return to title-winning ways after a barren 2020-21 campaign.

#3 Sadio Mane - €80 million

Sadio Mane is a key player for the Reds.

Sadio Mane has had a hugely successful stint with Liverpool. The Senegalese is regarded as one of the best wingers in the game at the moment. He has racked up over 150 goal contributions (107 goals, 44 assists) for the club.

Earlier this season, he scored his 100th goal for the Reds in a 5-0 win over Watford and has netted 10 times across competitions this season. This campaign, he also became one of a handful of African players to score 100 goals in the Premier League.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Sadio Mané has scored his 100th goal for Liverpool in all competitions, 10 of which have come against Crystal Palace, his most against a single opponent for the Reds. Centurion. 100 - Sadio Mané has scored his 100th goal for Liverpool in all competitions, 10 of which have come against Crystal Palace, his most against a single opponent for the Reds. Centurion. https://t.co/gJ4x7qNl34

The 29-year-old has been a key player for the Reds, helping them win their sixth Champions League title (2018-19) and their first Premier League title a year later.

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold - €80 million

Trent-Alexander Arnold is one of the best full-backs in the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the game at the moment. Still only 23, the Englishman has made over 200 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, bagging 12 goals and an impressive 58 assists.

Together with Andy Robertson, Alexander-Arnold forms one of the most devastating full-back partnerships in the game's history. With 10 assists, the Englishman is the leading assist provider in the Premier League this season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 14 - Trent Alexander-Arnold has made 14 assists for Liverpool in all competitions this season, the most of any Premier League player; indeed, no one else has more than 10. Delivery. 14 - Trent Alexander-Arnold has made 14 assists for Liverpool in all competitions this season, the most of any Premier League player; indeed, no one else has more than 10. Delivery. https://t.co/hIqVsBP1Q5

Alexander-Arnold has played a key role in the Reds' Champions League (2018-19) and Premier League triumphs (2019-20) in successive seasons. He bagged a cumulative four goals and 17 assists.

#1 Mohamed Salah - €100 million

Mohamed Salah has been on a tear for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world at the moment, based on current form.

The Egyptian winger is on the cusp of scoring 150 goals for Liverpool after joining them in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma. Salah has been on a tear this season, bagging 23 goals and 9 assists in just 26 matches across competitions.

He racked up a staggering 24 goal contributions in the Premier League before Christmas, a tally bettered by only one other player Alan Shearer.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 24 - Mohamed Salah has 24 Premier League goal involvements this season (15 goals, 9 assists) - in Premier League history, only @alanshearer in 1994-95 has registered more before Christmas in a single campaign (25 - 16 goals, 9 assists). Cheer. #LIVNEW 24 - Mohamed Salah has 24 Premier League goal involvements this season (15 goals, 9 assists) - in Premier League history, only @alanshearer in 1994-95 has registered more before Christmas in a single campaign (25 - 16 goals, 9 assists). Cheer. #LIVNEW

Earlier this season, the Liverpool attacker scored his 100th goal in the English top flight in a 3-3 draw against Brentford. He also overtook Didier Drogba (104) as the leading African goalscorer in the league.

He also became the first away player to score a Premier League hat-trick against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

