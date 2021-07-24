Jadon Sancho's announcement by Manchester United yesterday captured the attention of Premier League fans across the world. Another top-quality player is now set to showcase his talent in the English top-flight.

Some of the best players in the world play in the Premier League. It was not surprising to see Manchester City and Chelsea play in last season's Champions League final, while Manchester United reached the final of the Europa League.

With such incredible talent on display on a weekly basis, fans of the league are spoilt for choice.

We look at the 5 most valuable players in the Premier League - July 2021, as per Transfermarkt.

#5 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) | €90 million

Raheem Sterling endured a subdued 2020-21 season by his lofty standards, but was at his very best in the recently concluded Euros.

A prodigious talent, Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015 for £57.3 million after some scintillating performances for the Merseyside giants. The England international has been a crucial cog at Manchester City under the management of Pep Guardiola, and has won three Premier League titles with the club.

Sterling has made 292 appearances in all competitions, scoring 114 goals and providing 88 assists. The 26-year old was linked with a move away from Manchester City after last season's conclusion, but the forward's performances at the Euros will surely have made his club rethink his future.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) | €100 million

One of the best players in world football, Kevin De Bruyne has barely set a foot wrong since joining Manchester City.

De Bruyne did not come cheap. Manchester City paid Wolfsburg £68.4 million for the midfielder's services, and he has not disappointed. A highly creative player capable of playing in midfield as well as in more attacking positions, the Belgium international has made 262 appearances in all competitions, scoring 67 goals and providing 107 assists.

Very honoured and proud to receive this award twice in a row! 🏆 @PFA pic.twitter.com/H47FZPOLM3 — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) June 6, 2021

The 30-year old won the PFA Players' Player of the Year for his performances last season, and despite not being fully fit he was one of Belgium's best players at the Euros.

