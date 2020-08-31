5 most valuable players in the Premier League right now

We're in the middle of a transfer window that has been quite unlike the rest. Clubs have been impacted by the Covid pandemic and the financial strain caused by it has forced clubs to be more cautious this summer.

However, that hasn't done much to stop rumours of high-profile transfers. Several transfers that are expected to cost around the £100 million mark are being teased. The Premier League is perhaps the most entertaining among all the European top-flights.

It is then no surprise that some of the world's most valuable players ply their trade in England. Let's take a look at 5 of the most valuable players in the Premier League.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne - £108 million

Kevin De Bruyne

The Manchester City maestro is one of the best midfielders of his generation. De Bruyne has been making the difference for Pep Guardiola's side for several seasons now. The Belgian is a menacing presence on the field and can do it all.

The winner of the PFA Player of the Year award, Kevin De Bruyne scored 13 goals and assisted a further 20 from 35 appearances in the Premier League this season. He always comes up with the goods and is a man for the biggest occasions.

Manchester City is desperate to tie him to a fresh contract and gift him the captain's armband now that club legend David Silva has decided to call it a day on his time in England.

Five years ago, KDB joined City.



Since then, he's racked up 89 assists, and been assist king for three of the last four Premier League seasons 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8y6u3sFq19 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 30, 2020

#4 Harry Kane - £108 million

Harry Kane

It is usually the goalscorers who command the biggest amounts and Harry Kane would have been further up on this list had he not had a bit of an underwhelming season in 2019/20 by his own standards.

The Tottenham Hotspur frontman still scored 18 goals from 29 Premier League appearances in a season where his team struggled and finished at 6th on the table. The Englishman was prolific in the UEFA Champions League as well, scoring 6 goals from 5 games.

Harry Kane had broken the 20 goal barrier in 4 consecutive seasons from 2014/15 till 2017/18. He scored 21 goals in 2014/15 and then followed it up with 25 in the 2015/16 season.

He subsequently scored 29 and 30 in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons respectively. The 27-year-old is one of the most lethal finishers in Europe and has all the attributes that his manager Jose Mourinho admires in a striker. He is expected to have another stellar season this time around.