5 most valuable players at PSG currently

PSG are one of the top clubs in Europe's top five leagues. Since their QSI takeover a decade ago, the Ligue 1 giants have made their presence felt in both France and Europe.

They have won seven of the last nine Ligue 1 titles, and are on course to add to that tally this year. The Parisians have also made rapid strides in Europe. They made their maiden Champions League final in 2020. However, a loss to Bayern Munich denied them a continental quadruple. Mauricio Pochettino's men made the semi-finals of the competition last season and look good for a deep run this year too.

Last summer, PSG made a plethora of big-money signings, most of them on free transfers, to assemble one of the most fearsome rosters in the game. On that note, here's a look at the Parisians' five most valuable players at the moment:

#5 Gianluigi Donnarumma - €65 million

Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the world's best goalkeepers at the moment

Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the game at the moment. Still only 22, he played a key role in Italy's triumph at Euro 2020 last summer before ending his six-year association with AC Milan to move to Paris.

Donnarumma has played 13 games across competitions for his new club, keeping six clean sheets. He also made his much-awaited debut in the Champions League, where he has kept three shutouts in six games.

However, recent reports suggest that the Italian is not happy in Paris, as he has had to share a first-team place with Keylor Navas. Nevertheless, the Parisians are unlikely to let the talented shot-stopper leave any time soon.

#4 Achraf Hakimi - €70 million

Achraf Hakimi (right) is one of the top full-backs in the game

Achraf Hakimi is one of the best young right-backs in the game at the moment. Still only 23, he has already played for Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan before arriving at PSG last summer.

Hakimi played a stellar role in his only season in Italy, bagging seven goals and ten assists in the Nerazzurri's Serie A-winning campaign.

The Moroccan hit the ground running in the French capital, racking up five goal contributions in his first six league starts.

Although his attacking output has dropped recently, Hakimi remains a key player for Mauricio Pochettino's team, who are chasing multiple silverware this season.

