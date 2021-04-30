In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, teams are unwilling to take risks in the transfer market and we are now getting reacquainted with player valuations that are more realistic.

A lot can happen in football over a season or even half of it. There are also several factors that come into play when it comes to the market value of a player. These things could vary from injury problems to age to the length of a player's current contract.

The upcoming summer transfer window is expected to be quite an entertaining one. The likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Jadon Sancho are all tipped to leave their current clubs and we could see an incredible amount of money change hands in the summer.

Over the course of the season, we have seen the transfer market value of several players plummet. We have also seen the value of a few players rise greatly. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most valuable players in the world.

5 most valuable players in the world - April 2021

#5 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) - £99 million

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final 3: Leg Two

The world's most expensive player and Paris Saint-Germain's creative mastermind Neymar is one of the most entertaining players to watch on a football pitch. At 29, Neymar is now an experienced campaigner but has seen his market value fall this season as he has missed the majority of the season through injury.

Neymar's current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 2022 and he is yet to sign a new deal with the club. As such, speculation is rife over his future and he has been linked with a return to his former club Barcelona despite the Brazilian claiming he has never been happier at Paris Saint-Germain.

In fact, Neymar's transfer market valuation has dropped by £16 million in a month but that figure is a little skewed because of the financial situation that the market has been forced into in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Laporta has asked Neymar to stall his contract negotiations with PSG as he looks for a formula to bring him back to Barcelona.



— Deportes Cuatro pic.twitter.com/KfJieTRTQv — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 29, 2021

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £99 million

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

It has been quite a forgettable season for Liverpool. After losing three of their first-choice centre-backs to injury, the Merseysiders have stumbled and are now losing ground in the top four battle in the Premier League.

The famed frontline that has been at the forefront of their recent successes has not clicked this season, with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane having underwhelming campaigns. But that has not stopped their main man Mohamed Salah.

Salah has kept at it and has scored 29 goals for Liverpool across all competitions this season. He has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise colourless season for the Merseysiders and the Egyptian continues to be one of the most valuable players in the world.

20 - Mohamed Salah has become the first @LFC player to score at least 20 goals in three different Premier League campaigns. King. #LIVNEW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2021

