5 most valuable Real Madrid players

Real Madrid were ranked the most valuable football club in the world for a third consecutive year in the recently released Brand Finance Football 50 report. Los Merengues are the only club to win the FIFA Club of the Century accolade, thanks to a trophy cabinet boasting 13 Champions League and a jaw-dropping 34 La Liga titles.

According to transfermarkt.com, Real Madrid have a combined squad valuation of over £670 million, making them Europe’s ninth-most valuable club. It's no surprise that the Santiago Bernabeu has been home to some of the finest and most valuable players in the game.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the five most valuable active Real Madrid players.

#5 Toni Kroos | £45 million

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner, is one of the best operators in the middle of the park in modern football. He was the backbone of Real Madrid’s three consecutive Champions League-winning teams.

Currently valued at £45 million, Toni Kroos moved to the Spanish capital for a reported £22.5 million fee after a stellar four-year spell at Bayern Munich. Kroos etched his name in German footballing folklore, scoring two goals and providing four assists in seven appearances in Die Mannschaft’s triumphant World Cup campaign.

With the world at his feet, Kroos moved to Madrid in 2014. He was expected to fill the huge boots of Los Blancos legend Xabi Alonso, who departed for Bayern in the same transfer window. The German has since established himself as one of the first names in Real Madrid’s starting lineup and enjoys a leadership role in the squad.

Passing stats:



Switch passes/90’ | Acc. Long balls/90’ | Pass Acc. | Prg. passes/90’ | Final third passes/90’



7.4 | 7.1 | 92.7% | 10.1 | 13.2



Kroos has created the most chances in LaLiga ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Canales. pic.twitter.com/CsvcYjlhBE — Benchboosters (@benchboosters) February 26, 2021

Kroos has notched up 320 appearances for the club, registering 102 goal contributions (22 goals, 80 assists) to his name. The 31-year old’s trophy haul at Madrid includes three Champions League, two La Liga and four FIFA Club World Cup trophies, to name just a few.

#4 Federico Valverde | £63 million

Federico Valverde (right)

Federico Valverde, the Real Madrid youth academy graduate, is fast becoming a regular fixture in Real Madrid’s star-studded lineup after a breakthrough 2019-20 campaign.

Despite making 25 appearances in all competitions in 2018-19, Valverde only earned a sustained run in the first team the next season, playing a key role in Real Madrid’s 2019-20 La Liga campaign.

The Uruguayan scored two goals and provided five assists in 33 league appearances. He also earned praise for his 'Man of the Match' performance against Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final that season.

Valverde’s goal earlier in the season against Barcelona made him only the second Uruguayan to score in an El Clasico fixture, Luis Suarez being the other.

Federico Valverde vs Granada (A/LL):



- 62 minutes

- 48 Acc. passes (94% acc.)

- 4 Acc. long balls (80% acc.)

- 4 Key passes

- 2 Succ. dribbles (100% succ.)

- 6 Duels won (100% succ.)

- 3 Tackles

- 1 Interception



He was at his very best tonight! pic.twitter.com/NKLNOmr03a — FutureCentro (@FutureCentro) May 13, 2021

The 22-year old has enjoyed a flying start to his 2020-21 campaign, registering four goal involvements (three goals and an assist) from his first seven La Liga appearances of the season. However, recurring injuries and a bout of COVID-19 have meant that the Uruguayan has had a stop-start campaign for Real Madrid.

1 / 2 NEXT