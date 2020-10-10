Real Madrid remain one of the most successful and richest clubs in football right now. Even with a global pandemic wreaking havoc on the sport, Los Blancos, who have a gallery of achievements that include a jaw-dropping 13 Champions League titles, remain financially stable.

With Zinedine Zidane returning to the club's fold and steadying the ship once again, Real Madrid reclaimed the La Liga title last season and have begun the defence of their title decently with three wins in four matches in the fledgeling new season.

5 most valuable Real Madrid players right now

Interestingly, Zidane's Real Madrid 2.0 is a much more defensive-minded and solid football team that hardly concedes goals. They let in just 25 goals last season en route to their Liga triumph. Thus, the most expensive players in the Real Madrid side include a good mix of defenders and defensive-minded players.

In this piece, we will take a look at the five most expensive Real Madrid players right now.

#5 Eden Hazard - €60m

Eden Hazard

Moving to Real Madrid is a dream for any footballer, but it can also turn into a nightmare for some. Eden Hazard currently belongs to that unlucky latter group.

The Belgian established himself as one of the best wide attackers in the world during a trophy-laden spell at Chelsea that helped him earn a move to the Bernabeu.

The transfer, which reportedly cost Real Madrid €160m, made Hazard one of the most expensive players in the club's history. Yes, Los Blancos apparently paid more for Hazard than they did for Gareth Bale.

Advertisement

However, the player who scored 110 goals and assisted 92 times for Chelsea has had a horror show at Real Madrid so far.

The La Liga giants have certainly not shelled out the megabucks for a paltry return of one goal and seven assists from their star man. However, in Hazard's defence, it can be said that he has also been blighted by injuries during this period and played only 22 times during his first season in the Spanish capital.

Hazard has also missed the start of this season after reportedly turning up overweight for pre-season and not being fit enough to be a part of Real Madrid's matchday squad.

Expectedly, Hazard's market value has suffered a huge fall. This season might be his last chance to turn around his Real Madrid career and establish himself as one of the best in the world.

Advertisement

#4 Casemiro - €60m

Casemiro (left)

Casemiro has become one of the best defensive midfielders in the world under Zinedine Zidane's tutelage.

The French maestro uncovered a raw diamond and polished him to create the perfect piece that could fit in at the base of his Real Madrid midfield jigsaw puzzle.

Casemiro might not be the most technically gifted and certainly not the most creative player in the Real Madrid midfield, but he is invaluable for the team. The Brazilian brings steel and energy into the midfield and is brilliant in breaking up play.

6 - Casemiro made more recoveries (294) and won more tackles (60) than any other player in @LaLigaEN 2019/20. Colossal. #OptaBestXI@realmadriden pic.twitter.com/hYiuRFUVAt — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 21, 2020

He has become markedly better at ball-distribution and even shooting during his time at Real Madrid. A four-time winner of the UCL, Casemiro is one of the brightest modern Galacticos.