5 most valuable right-backs in the world right now

With the evolution of the game in recent times, full-backs have assumed greater significance. They often join the attack and pepper crosses to the opposition box, and also track back with urgency when possession is lost. Attack-minded right-backs and left-backs lend a different dimension to a team's attack and are in great demand.

Many successful teams over the years have featured quality right-backs who have contributed immensely on both sides of the pitch. The likes of Dani Alves for Barcelona and Lukasz Piszczek for Borussia Dortmund have made a name for themselves thanks to their work-rate and prowess in both departments.

5 most valuable right-backs at the moment

While Alves no longer plies his trade at Barcelona and Piszczek is in the twilight of his decade-long stint at Dortmund, there are a bevy of top right-backs who have hogged the limelight in recent years.

On that note, let us have a look at the five most valuable right-backs in the game at the moment.

#5 Kyle Walker (Manchester City) - €40 million

Kyle Walker

Despite his frailties in recent times, Kyle Walker remains one of the top right-backs in the world.

The 30-year-old, who plies his trade at Manchester City, does not have as many goal contributions as the other players in this list. Nevertheless, Walker remains one of the key men in Pep Guardiola's setup at the Etihad because of his experience and big-game pedigree.

1 - Kyle Walker has both scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time in his career (272 apps). Saviour. #MCISOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2019

Since making his debut with Northampton Town in 2008, Walker has scored ten goals and provided 45 assists in over 400 games for various clubs in all competitions.

#4 Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) - €40 million

Dani Carvajal

Daniel Carvajal has been a key player for Real Madrid for the better part of the 2010s decade since his club debut in 2013-14.

The 28-year-old has excelled under a number of managers at the Spanish giants, winning 16 trophies at the club, which includes two La Liga and four Champions League titles.

Carvajal, who plied his trade for a season at Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen before arriving in the Spanish capital, is widely considered to be one of the best right-backs in the game today.

Renowned for his pace, work-rate and ability to find key passes, Carvajal has scored six goals and produced 48 assists in almost 300 games in all competitions for Real Madrid.