5 ways through which Arsene Wenger revolutionised English football

The Frenchman has been responsible for plenty of great things that we see in the Premier League

10 Feb 2017

At a time when Arsene is in the news for the wrong reasons, let’s not forget the good that he did to Arsenal and the Premier League

‘Arsene Wenger and Arsenal Football Club’ is a love story that continues to go on and it’s been almost 21 years since the Frenchman arrived at the club and became an instant success. His managerial regime saw Arsenal become an English powerhouse as the club won three Premier League titles and six FA Cups under his guidance.

The team slowly became one of the most feared in English football and under Wenger, the Arsenal team won the Premier League without losing a single game and were called the Invincibles. He also oversaw the move from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium which was a move that showed the Gunner’s intent to be counted among the European elite.

However, Wenger is often not given the credit for the changes that he brought to English football as a whole.

At a time when the Frenchman is under pressure for failing to change over time, Sportskeeda brings to you 5 ways through which Arsene Wenger changed English Football for the good:

#1 New diet plans

The Arsenal old guard have often praised Wenger for increasing the length of their career with the help of his dietary plans

Wenger joined Arsenal from Japanese club Nagoya Grampus in 1996. An interesting thing he noticed was the fact that the number of obese people was extremely less in Japan. The Frenchman realised that the staple Japanese diet of rice, boiled vegetables, fish and chicken were perfect for a modern footballer.

Back in those days, most of the teams used to rely on traditional English food items like red meat, chips, baked beans and fried food which were high in calories and did not offer the same nutritional content.

Wenger instantly ensured that a change in the nutrition plans took place. This did not mean that players were forced to eat these food items, however, it was strongly suggested at the same time.

The Frenchman also ensured that the training and diet did not go to waste as a lot of players had the habit of guzzling down copious amounts of liquor on the weekend. In a nutshell, Wenger’s arrival at Arsenal, changed how the club and English football dealt with nutrition and diet plans.