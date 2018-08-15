5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo

Pep Guardiola

It’s not often that a manager establishes his foothold in the Premier league albeit dominate it. This man has done certainly that. The 2017-18 season will be remembered as the beginning of Guardiola era.

He dominated the league in a way few teams have ever had. A tally of 100 points speaks for itself. No manager has ever done that. His Manchester City side looked formidable from the outset and till the end of the league, they looked like the Champions that they were crowned for.

No team has managed to defend the Premier league in back to back seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United (2006-07, 2007-08 and 2008-09).

Here's why Manchester City is all set to break the 10 year hoodoo and successfully defend the Premier League crown

#1 Squad depth

City has already made a blistering start to their Premier League defence with a 2-0 rout of Arsenal at Emirates. The depth of this City squad is dangerous. A game with Arsenal at Emirates and players like Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, and Gabriel Jesus were not even in the starting line-up.

Add to that list, David Silva, who was not even at the Emirates. With this squad, they can easily afford to rest players at will and keep them fresh for big games and the Champions League.

