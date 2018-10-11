5 ways Jose Mourinho could save his job

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

The international break has come at the right moment for Manchester United. The fans left Old Trafford this weekend with a comeback win, hoping that more wins will come. The players can now have a breather from the constant pressure of playing for The Red Devils, and relax a bit more in their national colors, but one person who will have to work hard is Jose Mourinho.

He needs his fortune to change for the good, or else he will run the risk of being sacked. Here are the things he needs to work on to save his job.

#1 Stop criticising players publicly

He needs to rally his team instead

For someone who is vastly experienced, Mourinho's continuous criticism of his own players is classless. With the results not going well, the one thing he needs to do is rally his team, not throw them under the bus.

He needs to motivate and back young players like Rashford and McTominay, instead of criticising them for being boys who cannot handle pressure.

#2 Stop reacting to what the press and critics say

Mourinho needs to react less or altogether stop going to press conferences

Mourinho should know by now that the press is not there for the coaching tactics, but for the drama. They are paid for reporting sensational news and will ask any question to pry out what they want. Same goes to critics who make a living finding faults.

While all this is part and parcel of the game, reacting badly to it every time is a recipe for disaster. Mourinho needs to react less or altogether stop going to press conferences. It is normal nowadays in sports for managers to ban players from logging on to social media, maybe Mourinho needs to take a break from it as well.

#3 Stop picking fights with Pogba or any other player

Pogba is one of the most marketable athletes in the world

This has to be on the list. While both are at fault for the saga, Mourinho is the more experienced one here and needs to ignore his star man. Pogba is egoistic, and the World Cup win just added to his flamboyance.

Mourinho needs to understand that when the time comes, the board is not going to sell Pogba. He is one of the most marketable athletes in the world and losing him means losing a lot of money. Manchester United will much more readily dismiss Mourinho than sell Pogba.

